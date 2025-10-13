‘I am officially Miss Mlotshwa,’ says Enhle Mbali after her divorce from Black Coffee

The Johannesburg High Court declared Mlotshwa and Maphumulo's customary marriage to be valid and in community of property.

Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated and thanked those close to her after her divorce from Black Coffee was finalised.

“Today with great emotion I write this. I am officially Miss Mlotshwa. I’m so grateful for this ugly journey that gave me so many lessons,” wrote Mlotshwa in a statement on her Instagram.

She and Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, were traditionally married in 2011, with their white wedding taking place six years later.

The pair, who have two children together, confirmed their separation in 2019 but have been embroiled in an extended court battle over their divorce for more than five years.

The international DJ and producer was ordered to pay spousal maintenance.

Mlotshwa thanked her legal team, whom she said reminded her of the inner strength she possesses.

“These lawyers, advocates and senior attorneys have pushed me and reminded me of the greatness I had in me, reminded me how important it was to fight, most importantly for my children and more so for the rights of women in South Africa,” wrote the actress.

Support from the sisterhood

Mlotshwa’s statement received support from other female media personalities who have also gone through divorce.

Norma Mngoma, the former wife of politician Malusi Gigaba, congratulated Mlotshwa.

“Congratulations to your peace, independence and freedom. You are such a beautiful soul Enhle Mbali and may God bless you, the boys and your great mom Sibongile Mlotshwa,” said Mngoma.

Shaka iLembe actress Dawn Thandeka King showed her support by telling Mlotshwa that she loves her.

King divorced her husband, Jabulani Msomi, in 2017 after 15 years of marriage.

Actress Bonnie Mbuli, who divorced fellow actor Sisanda Henna in 2013, posted heart emojis under the comments section.

“Let the journey begin, sis”, said former Vuzu TV host Denise Zimba. Zimba recently divorced her German husband and is still fighting to regain custody of her children.

“You made [it] through a storm…wiser, grown and strong. To your reclamation and power,” wrote broadcaster Azania Mosaka.

Mosaka divorced her husband, broadcaster Tony Ndoro, more than a decade ago.

Social activist group Women For Change said it was “Proud of you, sis, for never giving up”.

