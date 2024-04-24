Taylor Swift’s namesake cannot find a job or use her name on social media

Scotland's only Taylor Swift asserts that she encounters difficulty finding employment because employers suspect her celebrity name is a prank.

A 19-year-old Scottish woman, sharing the same name as international superstar Taylor Swift, reveals her struggles in securing employment as employers often do not take her seriously.

Swift’s parents, Mairi Rice and Peter Swift, named their daughter two years before Taylor Swift became the huge star she is today, reports The Independent.

Taxi drivers and even border officials often doubt the authenticity of her ID.

But despite the significant impact on her life, Taylor has confessed that she’s the number one fan of her namesake and enjoys singing the icon’s hits at karaoke.

The self-confessed Swifty shared that she has been through “hell” because of her name, according to the US Sun.

“When applying for jobs, I think I don’t get any news back because they’re looking at my name and they think it’s a fake application or something.”

Swift carries her passport everywhere to prove that she is not impersonating the superstar singer.

Her mother said: “Normally, most of us only need documentation for a few things. But for Taylor, she needs it for absolutely everything. Nobody believes her.

“The last holiday we went on, we were approaching the gate when we could hear the air hostesses saying, ‘We can’t believe her name is Taylor Swift.’

“And when it comes to passport checks, staff are sceptical. They say to her, ‘Your name is what?’ And they’ll look again.”

Taylor is prohibited from using her own name on social media, while her mega-popular namesake has 282 million followers on Instagram.

Mairi added: “When we put her name into Facebook, they were like, ‘You’re trying to copy her name.’ We sent them her ID, but they still said she was copying a celebrity’s name.”

