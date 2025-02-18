Dada Masilo’s memorial service to be held on her birthday, nearly two months after her passing

Dada Masilo passed away on the last Sunday of 2024 after a short illness. Her death shook the local and international dance community

It’s been nearly two months since the passing of renowned dancer Dada Masilo, and this Friday, on what would’ve been her 40th birthday, she will be remembered through a memorial service at the Soweto Theatre.

Masilo passed away on the last Sunday of 2024 after a short illness. Her funeral was in January this year.

Memorial services tend to be held just before the burial or days after the deceased rests. Speaking to The Citizen, Masilo’s sister Xoliswa Masilo explained why the family chose to hold the memorial service nearly two months after her demise.

“We needed more time to grieve her loss, and we thought it would be fitting to honour her memory on what would have been her 40th birthday on the 21 February,” averred Xoliswa.

Masilo’s passing shook the dance world, where she made her name in a career that spanned more than two decades.

“Dada Masilo was fearless in her choreographic vision, but on stage, she transformed into a beast —powerful, raw, and unrelenting in her expression,” renowned choreographer Gregory Maqoma told this publication at the time.

Dada to the world but Dikeledi to the Masilo family

Masilo was respected throughout the world for the work she created.

In 2003, she went on to train at Jazzart Dance Theatre under the tutelage of Alfred Hinkel in preparation for her training in performance at P.A.R.T.S. (Performing Arts Research and Training Studios) in Brussels, Belgium.

In 2006, she was celebrated as the ‘Most Promising Female Dance in a Contemporary Style’ by the Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Award judges, and at the age of 22, Masilo received the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Dance.

Xoliswa describes the loss of Masilo as the most difficult time for the entire Masilo family, especially her mother who has taken it hard.

“The heartache of losing a child is an unmatched suffering that no mother should have to endure, and this has left a void in her life,” shared the sibling.

Xoliswa added that throughout this difficult period for the family, their solace has been the power of prayer.

She added that Masilo was not just a remarkable daughter, sister, and aunt, but a loving and caring soul.

“The days are not the same and when we all least expect it, is the painful realisation that our beloved Dikeleledi, fondly known as Dada in the local and international dance community, is no more, and it is our hope she is resting easy and in peace.”

Dance community comes through for Dada

After Masilo’s passing and in the lead-up to her private funeral, her family asked for donations that could assist in her burial.

According to Xoliswa, the Masilo family managed to gather all the necessary resources to bury her with dignity.

“This was also made possible by the generous contributions from the local and international dance community, and the family will forever be grateful for all who came forward with so much love and care.”

Just a few weeks before her passing, the Soweto Theatre bestowed her with a star on the Soweto Theatre wall alongside other respected South African artists.

“Thank you, Soweto Theatre, for honouring and acknowledging me. It means so much coming from home,” Masilo averred in her speech on social media.

Masilo first came to the attention of the dance industry as an 11-year-old in 1996 when she was invited to dance for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

She was educated at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, matriculating in 2002.

Memorial service

The memorial service will be held in Soweto, where close friends and collaborators in the dance community have decided to celebrate Masilo’s legacy by performing specially choreographed works.

The works on display will be from Moving Into Dance; Vuyani Dance Theatre; Albert Silindoku, Gaby Saranouffi and Moeketsi Koena and Joburg Ballet.

“We also want to express our gratitude to the Soweto Theatre for generously offering the use of their space for this special celebration of Dada,” Xoliswa said.

