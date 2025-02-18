Africa’s largest contemporary art event Investec Cape Town Art Fair is growing and evolving

The 12th edition of the Cape Town Art Fair is welcoming back more than half of previous exhibitors to the continent’s biggest art fair this year.

Investec Cape Town Art Fair director Laura Vincenti spoke to ‘The Citizen’ about the 12th edition of the art fair. It will have 30 first-time exhibitors this year. Picture: Supplied

A returning visitor is always a good sign. Whether we’re talking about a guest at your house, a patron at a restaurant or festival, or a person’s return to a website, a return indicates satisfaction.

In its 12th edition, Investec Cape Town Art Fair welcomes back more than half of previous exhibitors this year. Art fair director Laura Vincenti told The Citizen that this “speaks volumes about the fair’s reputation and its ability to foster long-term relationships with galleries across the globe”.

There are 124 exhibitors from across the globe, including top galleries from Europe and the US specialising in contemporary art, presenting artworks this year.

Themed Celebrating Art, Creativity and Exploration Through the Power of Play, this year’s edition takes place from 21 to 23 February 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

“What truly sets this fair apart is its unique continental identity, with galleries from across Southern Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, including First Floor Gallery Harare, kó, Loui Simone Guirandou Gallery, AMG Projects and OH Gallery, creating a rich and diverse representation of art from the continent,” said Vincenti.

An abode for art

Being the largest contemporary art fair on the African continent comes with the responsibility of showcasing not just South Africa but the whole continent as a destination for some of the world’s finest art.

The 2025 edition of the fair will feature 30 first-time exhibitors, the largest group of new galleries in the event’s history. “While it may seem like a bold move to host 30 first-time exhibitors, we view it as a strategic step towards the continued growth of the fair,” Vincenti said.

She added that success in the art world hinges on ongoing evolution. The inclusion of new galleries adds to the diversity and dynamism of the fair, which features both emerging and established artists.

“Far from being a risk, this speaks to the trust and confidence that galleries place in the Investec Cape Town Art Fair, reflecting its increasing influence in the global art scene.”

Local is lekker

Of this year’s 30 new exhibitors, eight are South African. Vincenti said fostering a deeper connection between the local art scene and the international art world is vital.

“By showcasing South African galleries alongside global exhibitors, the fair helps to elevate the country’s contemporary art and create a platform for local artists to be seen on a global stage.”

This inclusion, she said, allows the fair to reflect the dynamic cultural landscape of South Africa while also contributing to the global conversation in contemporary art.

“For international collectors and art enthusiasts, the presence of South African galleries provides them with an authentic and diverse insight into the country’s rich artistic heritage and emerging trends,” said Vincenti.

“It strengthens the fair’s role in positioning South Africa as a hub for contemporary art on the African continent, driving both local and international interest in its vibrant art scene.”

Investec Cape Town Art Fair’s takeover

Beyond the art on display and the stunning location, the fair is a key networking platform that answers the growing need to connect collectors, galleries, art enthusiasts and institutions across the globe, said Vincenti.

“Since its debut, Investec Cape Town Art Fair has offered a highly personalised experience of Cape Town’s vibrant art scene, catering to seasoned art fair aficionados and new visitors alike,” she said.

The fair will take art beyond the confines of the fair by including Cape Town’s inner-city and surrounds through the Unbound City public programme. There will be an Art Fair Hub to enjoy after hours.

The Unbound City public programme is designed to spread the art fair’s energy and excitement beyond the Cape Town International Convention Centre and into the heart of Cape Town.

“By extending the fair’s reach to iconic areas such as Loop and Long Street, the Silo District, and Stellenbosch, we invite art lovers – both those attending the fair and those not – to explore the city’s dynamic art scene,” said Vincenti.

Local museums and galleries across the city will host exclusive events, providing an opportunity for the public to engage with exhibitions and works by renowned artists in a relaxed, social setting.

