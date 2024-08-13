What is the best TV viewing distance? Find out here

If you ever felt stress in your eyes after hours of watching TV and tried to find the cause, the answer may be simple.

Every one in five people suffers from weak eyesight and due to watching television the wrong way. Picture: TCL

Now that you got the state of the state-of-the-art television with every conceivable feature to give you that cinematic experience in your entertainment, family room or lounge, you need to ensure you have the best viewing experience.

If you ever felt stress in your eyes after hours of watching TV and tried to find the cause, the answer may be simple: you may not be watching at the best viewing distance.

Every 1 in 5 people suffers from weak eyesight and watching television the wrong way has a significant part to play in that.

TCL, a consumer electronics company, said several factors decide the best viewing distance that ticks every box of requirements. From the strength of your eyesight to the room dimension.

Size of TV

The size of your TV and where it’s placed play a key role in determining the best TV viewing distance and also ensure that it is protected. Though large TVs like 4K, QLED and Premium QD-Mini LED can easily be attached to the wall, it’s always better to measure the viewing distance to protect your eyesight.

Resolution

Resolution is probably the first thing buyers ask when purchasing a new TV as it has an impact on the picture quality displayed on the TV.

So, if you choose a set with low-resolution power, you’ll have to sit a bit further to watch your favourite shows. In contrast, if you buy a 4K Ultra HD TV, the resolution won’t be a problem for you. It is because such TVs give theatre-like picture quality so you can enjoy it even from a short distance.

However, this doesn’t mean you should go and buy the largest TV available on the market. Instead, look for a TV with a balanced resolution so that the TV screen occupies 30 to 40 degrees from your field of view, which will help you determine the ideal viewing distance.

ALSO READ: No smart TV, no problem: Streaming sticks can bridge the tech and accessibility gap

Field of view

The viewing angle is the direction that you use to watch TV, which is straight in many cases to enhance image clarity and reduce eye strain. So, a good rule of thumb is to place the TV directly in front of you at an ideal 15 degrees upward or downward or around 40 degrees from left to right.

It is a common belief that it’s great to watch on big-sized TVs, but bigger TV sizes don’t offer a better viewing experience if you fail to decide the right TV viewing distance. In light of the factors mentioned above, it would be easier for you to decide where to sit in front of the TV.

Choose a spot according to the TV size, resolution, and feasible angle so that you can enjoy an improved TV-watching experience with complete image clarity.

Choosing the best TV viewing distance will make sure you’re not watching TV from too close or too far away. If you have glasses or wear lenses while watching TV, it’s best to consult your eye specialist before you decide the best TV viewing distance to watch TV.

Not only for home, but this guide also helps you determine the best TV viewing distance to place your seat in front of the TV in your office, kitchen, dorm room, and other smaller spaces.

However, this doesn’t mean you should go and buy the largest TV available on the market. Instead, look for a TV that has a balanced resolution power so you can watch TV that occupies a 30 to 40-degree angle of your field of view – the ideal TV viewing distance.

Best TVs

Buying the right type of TV also makes a difference in determining if you’ve been watching TV from the correct TV viewing distance or not. However, finding the right place to buy your TV can be challenging, especially if the seller doesn’t specify all the features available on the TV.

Before buying a TV, make sure you make an informed decision, from picture quality, audio, and colour pixels to other controlling features, buy the most affordable TV on your budget.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Skyworth unveils SA’s first 100″ QLED Google TV