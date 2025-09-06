‘Motswako rap is not dead’: Disoufeng welcomes Heritage Month with rap tribute night

The event will take place in Meadowlands, Soweto.

The Motswako Republic Tour will stop at Soweto’s popular pub and restaurant Disoufeng to mark the start of Heritage Month.

The night will be dedicated to Motswako rap under the theme “Motswako rap is not dead.”

Scheduled for Saturday, 6 September in Meadowlands Soweto, the event will feature some of the genre’s most recognisable names.

The line-up includes Skwatta Kamp, Morafe, Tuks Senganga, Ginger Trill, Huge Da Oracle, Thato Saul, Molemi and Maglera Doe Boy, with DJs Zan D and C-Live also set to perform.

The event’s host, Kaya FM presenter Bonolo “Beesting” Molosiwa, said the line-up offered a nostalgic return to an era that shaped South Africa’s hip-hop culture.

“People can expect classics, a trip down memory lane, and performances from their favourite artists,” she said.

Motswako Republic Tour

Motswako Republic Tour pays homage to the unique sound and culture that has shaped the South African music scene.

Motswako, which means “mixture” in Setswana, blends Setswana and English.

Emerging in the 2000s, it became a powerful voice for young African expression. Pioneers such as the late HHP, Tuks, Molemi, Morafe and Khuli Chana popularised the style in Mafikeng, Botswana, and across South Africa.

Disoufeng events manager Tebogo Phiri said the timing of the show was intentional.

“This is a brilliant start to Heritage Month and a way of celebrating local music,” he said.

