Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

DJ Maphorisa promises ‘vibes on vibes’ at Scorpion Kings Live with Friends

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

14 August 2025

05:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Scorpion Kings will light up Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August.

DJ Maphorisa Scorpion Kings

DJ Maphorisa in studio. Picture: Instagram

The countdown is on for one of South Africa’s biggest music events of 2025.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, known as the Scorpion Kings, will light up Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August.

The Amapiano kings are ready to make history. Scorpion Kings Live with Friends will turn Loftus Versfeld Stadium into a massive dance floor.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small promise a night that blends music, culture, and special collaborations.

Speaking to The Citizen, DJ Maphorisa teased: “Eish, you know I’ve been cooking non-stop! Fans can definitely expect a very special experience but you’ll have to come through to find out what’s on the menu.

“Just know, the music has evolved, the Amapiano sound has grown, and we’ve got fire lined up. It’s gonna be vibes on vibes.”

Expect special guests and iconic moments

The “friends” in Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is more than just a title. It’s a tribute to the artists who’ve been part of their journey.

“Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is all about the people who have been part of the journey for both Kabza and I,” Maphorisa said. “When we say ‘with friends’, know it’s gonna be special with some of the best local and international artists. Expect some crazy, iconic moments.”

Beyond Amapiano

While the duo is celebrated for Amapiano, Maphorisa says fans can expect variety.

“You know me, I’m never in one lane. I’ve touched a lot of sounds, and I always like to keep people guessing and keep things interesting. Just expect good music, proper energy, and the kind of vibe that only Scorpion Kings can deliver.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Maphorisa believes this show will be remembered for years.

“This is going to be one of the biggest nights in South African music history,” he said. “The energy, the atmosphere, and definitely the people, it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come and where we’re going. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of history, this is the one.”

Read more on these topics

Amapiano Loftus Versfeld music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year
Technology and Science ‘We are the voice of the people,’ Truecaller responds to privacy probe
South Africa SA provinces surrendered over R900m in unspent funds in one year: Here’s which departments underspent the most
South Africa Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran
Courts Joshlin Smith case: NPA ready to fight appeals in SCA if necessary after latest verdict

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp