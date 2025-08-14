DJ Maphorisa promises ‘vibes on vibes’ at Scorpion Kings Live with Friends

The Scorpion Kings will light up Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August.

The countdown is on for one of South Africa’s biggest music events of 2025.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, known as the Scorpion Kings, will light up Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 29 August.

The Amapiano kings are ready to make history. Scorpion Kings Live with Friends will turn Loftus Versfeld Stadium into a massive dance floor.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small promise a night that blends music, culture, and special collaborations.

Speaking to The Citizen, DJ Maphorisa teased: “Eish, you know I’ve been cooking non-stop! Fans can definitely expect a very special experience but you’ll have to come through to find out what’s on the menu.

“Just know, the music has evolved, the Amapiano sound has grown, and we’ve got fire lined up. It’s gonna be vibes on vibes.”

Expect special guests and iconic moments

The “friends” in Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is more than just a title. It’s a tribute to the artists who’ve been part of their journey.

“Scorpion Kings Live with Friends is all about the people who have been part of the journey for both Kabza and I,” Maphorisa said. “When we say ‘with friends’, know it’s gonna be special with some of the best local and international artists. Expect some crazy, iconic moments.”

Beyond Amapiano

While the duo is celebrated for Amapiano, Maphorisa says fans can expect variety.

“You know me, I’m never in one lane. I’ve touched a lot of sounds, and I always like to keep people guessing and keep things interesting. Just expect good music, proper energy, and the kind of vibe that only Scorpion Kings can deliver.”

Maphorisa believes this show will be remembered for years.

“This is going to be one of the biggest nights in South African music history,” he said. “The energy, the atmosphere, and definitely the people, it’s a celebration of how far we’ve come and where we’re going. If you’ve ever wanted to be part of history, this is the one.”