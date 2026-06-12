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‘It’s time to give back’: DJ Bongz launches SA Studio Camp to empower South Africa’s rising stars

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

12 June 2026

12:13 pm

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The DJ says the initiative aims to provide opportunities for young people seeking a foothold in the industry.

DJ Bongz

DJ Bongz, real name Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo. Picture: Supplied

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DJ Bongz has launched the SA Studio Camp, a talent-development initiative aimed at aspiring musicians and creatives.

The programme is open to singers, rappers, producers, songwriters, DJs and other young people interested in the music and entertainment industry.

DJ Bongz, whose real name is Bongani Dlamini-Ngcobo, said the initiative is aimed at providing opportunities to young people seeking a foothold in the industry.

“This is about creating opportunities for young people who may not otherwise have access to the music industry,” he said.

“I have been blessed to spend more than two decades in this business, and now it’s time to give back. There is incredible talent in our communities waiting to be discovered. We want to help young people turn their gifts into careers and give them the tools, knowledge and support they need to succeed.”

The DJ added that the initiative would also provide mentorship, training and industry access.

“We want to discover, develop and empower young talent. The goal is to provide mentorship, training, studio experience and industry access so that participants can build sustainable careers in music and entertainment,” he said.

Partnership with the Nyatee Foundation

DJ Bongz has partnered with the Nyatee Foundation on the initiative.

Chairman of the foundation, Dumisani Nyathi, said the organisation shared the programme’s focus on youth development.

“We are proud to partner with DJ Bongz on The SA Studio Camp Series because we believe every young person deserves an opportunity to discover and develop their potential,” he said.

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“South Africa is filled with talented young people who simply need access, guidance and support. Through this initiative, we are helping to create pathways for aspiring artists to learn, grow and pursue their dreams.”

Auditions and more

The first edition of the programme will take place in Durban. DJ Bongz plans to expand the initiative to Newcastle, Nongoma and eventually all nine provinces.

The programme will include auditions, workshops, mentorship sessions and recording camps.

Successful applicants will take part in a development programme that includes training, mentorship and opportunities to collaborate with established industry figures.

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