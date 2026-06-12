Lesufi urged to investigate Gauteng Government’s R4 million payments to DStv Delicious Festival

DA also wants Lesufi to explain the contradictory statements related to payments made towards the festival.

The DA in Gauteng has raised questions about the Gauteng government’s decision to channel R4 million into the DStv Delicious food and Music Festival.

This comes after Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed in a written reply to the DA that two payments of R2 million were made for the food and music event in the 2025-2026 financial year.

This festival takes place once a year in Johannesburg and is known for bringing in big international musicians to South Africa.

‘Contradictions’

The DA’s Leanne de Jager told The Citizen on Friday that the party wants an investigation into these payments.

“The DA calls on Premier Lesufi to launch a forensic investigation into possible wrongdoing, irregularities, or collusion between officials and service providers in bankrolling this event.

De Jager also wants Lesufi to explain the contradictory statements related to payments made towards the festival.

This stems from the former MEC of Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, denying that his former department had also contributed to the event.

“Also concerning are the responses provided by the Premier, the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (GDSACR), and the Gauteng Department of Economic Development.

“These responses present contradictory accounts of how much public money supported the festival and which departments were responsible for funding it.

“It is senseless that the Gauteng government can find millions for festivals that benefit a select few and expensively booked international acts yet cannot deliver the basic sporting infrastructure desperately needed by our communities to develop local talent and create lasting opportunities for the youth,” said de Jager.

The Citizen has reached out to Lesufi’s office for comment. The paper has also reached out to the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation. Both responses will be included once received.

Return on investment

However, De Jager said this is not the first time that the provincial government has spent money on entertainment events that do not bring back any returns.

“They are spending too much money on one-day events that are not focused on service delivery, instead of investing in infrastructure projects that would leave a lasting legacy in our communities.

“The reason they are involved in this is that they prefer spending public funds on high-profile activities to create the impression that they are working, when in reality they are not.

“Meanwhile, ordinary residents of our province are not seeing any meaningful benefits from these events. No, neither the residents nor the sports, arts and culture sectors within our province have benefited from these initiatives,” claimed De Jager.