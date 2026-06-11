Ne-yo is coming to South Africa: Grammy winner to perform in Cape Town and Pretoria this October

Three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo has confirmed two South African shows for October 2026. On 17 and 18 October.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Ne-Yo is headed back to South Africa. Promoters Vertex Events have confirmed that the chart-topping hitmaker will perform live in two cities as part of his international tour. South African fans can see him live at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on Saturday, 17 October 2026, and at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday, 18 October 2026.

The announcement marks a much-anticipated return for the artist – born Shaffer Chimere Smith – who commands a devoted South African fan base built over two decades of genre-defining hits.

With a combined 23 billion streams worldwide, Ne-Yo arrives on home soil carrying one of the most formidable back catalogues in contemporary RnB.

From ‘So Sick’ to 23 billion streams

Ne-Yo’s ascent to global stardom began in earnest in 2005, when his debut single So Sick reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum.

What followed was an unbroken run of crossover anthems like Sexy Love, Because of You, Miss Independent, Closer, and most recently, Push Back, featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. That run cemented his reputation as one of RnB’s most consistent hit-makers.

His influence, however, extends well beyond his own recording career. Behind the scenes, Ne-Yo has penned some of the most recognisable songs of the 2000s. This includes tracks like Rihanna’s Unfaithful, Take a Bow and Russian Roulette, as well as Beyoncé’s breakup classic Irreplaceable. He has also penned songs for Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion and Mario, among others. As a songwriter, he has been as impactful as any artist of his generation.

A country music chapter

South African fans will be treated to a Ne-Yo in creative transition. His forthcoming country-inspired album Highway 79 is set for release on 10 July 2026, and was recorded entirely in Nashville. The album title serves as a personal homage to his roots, referencing both his birth year, 1979, and Highway 79 in Arkansas, the state where he was born.

The project’s lead single, Ms. Tundra, offers a taste of this new direction. Produced by Chuck Harmony, the track blends Ne-Yo’s signature RnB sound with upbeat country instrumentation. The single has been described as a high-energy, line-dance-ready anthem built for communal movement. By the time Ne-Yo takes the stage in Cape Town and Pretoria, Highway 79 will already be streaming, giving South African audiences the rare opportunity to hear new material performed live so soon after its release.

Ne-Yo’s platform stretches far beyond music. His television and film credits include STARZ’s BMF and Step Up: High Water, NBC’s World of Dance, Netflix’s Dance Monsters, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas’ Red Tails, The Wiz Live!, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding and The Sound of Christmas – a body of work that speaks to his standing as a genuine multi-hyphenate in the entertainment industry.

Ticket and Show Details

Vertex Events’ Executive Director Thato Segaole expressed enthusiasm about bringing the artist to local audiences.

“Giving the audiences a chance to experience a talented and respected artist such as Ne-Yo is a great pleasure for our team. We look forward to producing live shows of a great stature that will create endless talkability. Our vision to bring timeless music to the fans will once again happen with hard work, dedication and precision,” Segaole said in a statement.

Ne-Yo performs at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, on Saturday, 17 October 2026, and at SunBet Arena, Pretoria, on Sunday, 18 October 2026. Tickets are available now at webtickets.co.za and at Pick n Pay stores nationwide, priced from R950. Gates will open at 6pm on show days.