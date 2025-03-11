Dibakwane may have committed suicide – family

In a pinned post from 2023 on his Instagram, Dibakwane wrote ‘Love me now ’cause I’m only here for a while… a good while’.

Early evidence suggests Ebenhaezer Dibakwane took his own life, the comedian’s family says.

“It is our prayer that this tragedy may remind all of us of the need to look out for each other, while taking care of our own mental health, including seeking professional help where necessary,” read the Dibakwane family statement.

Ebenhaezer, 31, died on Friday.

The depression of comedy

The family said he had struggled with depression for several years and evidence suggested he died by suicide.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that Ebby died by suicide, which we expect will be confirmed by the post-mortem examination.”

The struggle with depression is something several comedians contend with throughout their lives, finding some solace in substance abuse. US comedian Robin Williams is the most famous comic who succumbed to a battle with mental illness.

“Comedy can often be a defensive posture against depression,” said US clinical psychologist Deborah Serani told ABC News.

Serani treats performers with depression and other mental health problems.

“They often wear what we call ‘the mask of depression,’ which helps them put on a more acceptable face to the world,” she said.

“But behind that mask there is a terrible struggle going on. There is a stigma about depression and oftentimes the laughter distracts from feelings of weakness.”

Dibakwane’s family encouraged those struggling with mental illnesses to contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

Dealing with the loss

The Dibakwane family said the past few days have been excruciating, as they battle to deal with this loss.

“We are touched and immensely grateful for the outpouring of love, comfort and support that we have been receiving from many.”

Dibakwane was a comedian, actor and writer. The entertainment industry discovered his talent after he won the Savanna Comics’ Choice Newcomer of the Year Award in 2016.

“Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was an exceptional talent and a true original in South African comedy. His unique perspective, infectious energy and ability to find humour in life’s complexities made him a beloved figure on and off the stage,” cofounder of the Comic’s Choice Awards Raffia Keight said.

Dibakwane will be laid to rest on Friday in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. A memorial service will be hosted at the Bioscope in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

