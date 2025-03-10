‘His impact was undeniable’: Tributes pour in for comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane [VIDEO]

In a pinned post from 2023 on his Instagram Ebenhaezer wrote “Love me now 'cause I'm only here for a while... a good while”.

Tributes have poured in for comedian and actor Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. Picture ebenhaezerdibakwane/Instagram

In a pinned post from 2023 on his Instagram, late comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane wrote “Love me now ’cause I’m only here for a while… a good while”.

These words found meaning over the weekend when the Dibakwane family confirmed the passing of 31-year-old Ebenhaezer.

“A friend to so many, he will be remembered for his off-the-wall humour, original style of stand-up comedy and the joy he brought to audiences across South Africa,” read the statement released on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: SA mourns death of playwright and author Athol Fugard

Impactful Ebenhaezer

Dibakwane was a comedian, actor and writer. The entertainment industry caught wind of his talent after he won the Savanna Comics’ Choice Newcomer of The Year Award in 2016.

“Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was an exceptional talent and a true original in South African comedy. His unique perspective, infectious energy and ability to find humour in life’s complexities made him a beloved figure on and off the stage,” co-founder of the Comic’s Choice Awards Taffia Keight, Co-Founder, on behalf of the awards.

“As a two-time Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award winner, his impact on the industry was undeniable, and his loss will be deeply felt.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to know him and to experience his brilliance.”

You were a special talent my dude… O robale grand though Rona ga re grand 💔#WawWhatAweek #RIPEbenhaezerDibakwane pic.twitter.com/TGSuwKVucy — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) March 9, 2025

The 12th edition of the Comics’ Choice Awards is set to take place in April and Keight confirmed they will acknowledge Dibakwane in some form.

ALSO READ: Nina Hastie on MC experience, hosting Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards with ‘birthday twin’

Tributes for Ebenhaezer

Ebenhaezer’s cause of death has not been made public and in the tech-driven world, it’s natural for fans to dig deep into a celebrity’s social media posts to get a sense of who the person was.

A week ago, he posted a photo of himself with a dark background simply captioned: “You see me?” Whether or not he felt seen, his passing has certainly not gone unnoticed by peers, fans and friends who have shared tributes to the lively comic.

Rest in Peace Ma E 💔❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Nk47Ok9j3o — DavidKau (@davidkau1) March 8, 2025

“To know him is to love him. South African comedy is a much lesser space without him. Rest well Eb,” said comedian Dillan Oliphant.

Ebenhaezer opened for my very 1st one man show. Hilarious oke who held his heart on his sleeve. To know him is to love him. South African comedy is a much lesser space without him.

Rest Well Eb❤️ https://t.co/lxoljjjeXm — Dillan Oliphant (@dillanoliphant) March 8, 2025

NOW READ: Céline Dion surprises golf fans with impromptu performance of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ [VIDEO]