‘Ketamine Queen’ on trial after ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s tragic death [VIDEO]

Jasveen Sangha is accused of being a key supplier in the illicit drug network that played a role in Perry's death.

Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, with subsequent investigations revealing a fatal ketamine overdose. Picture: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

The sudden death of beloved “Friends” star Matthew Perry in October 2023 sent shockwaves through Hollywood and his global fanbase.

The 54-year-old actor was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, with subsequent investigations revealing a fatal ketamine overdose.

Emerging details have spotlighted a central figure in this tragedy: Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” by media outlets, allegedly linked to Perry’s death.

The ‘Ketamine Queen’ unveiled

Jasveen Sangha, a name that surfaced prominently during the investigation, is accused of being a key supplier in the illicit ketamine distribution network that entangled Perry.

Sangha’s alleged operations extended beyond Perry, implicating her in a broader scheme targeting vulnerable individuals within Hollywood’s elite.

Following Perry’s untimely passing, authorities launched a thorough investigation to trace the origins of the ketamine found in his system. This probe led to the indictment of five individuals:

Kenneth Iwamasa : Perry’s personal assistant, who admitted to obtaining and administering ketamine to the actor.

: Perry’s personal assistant, who admitted to obtaining and administering ketamine to the actor. Dr Mark Chavez : A physician who supplied ketamine without proper authorisation.

: A physician who supplied ketamine without proper authorisation. Erik Fleming : An acquaintance of Perry’s, involved in procuring the drug.

: An acquaintance of Perry’s, involved in procuring the drug. Dr Salvador Plasencia : Another medical professional implicated in the distribution network.

: Another medical professional implicated in the distribution network. Jasveen Sangha: An alleged drug dealer accused of supplying ketamine to the network.

As of August 2024, Iwamasa, Chavez, and Fleming have entered guilty pleas and are cooperating with authorities. Sangha’s and Placencia’s joint trial began on 4 March and is scheduled to last five days, Entertainment Weekly reported.

‘Their greed drove them to endanger Perry’s life’

In a new documentary, Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, which explores the Friends star’s final days and the resulting criminal investigation, the former US attorney whose office opened the case speaks about the five people who have been charged in connection with Perry’s death.

“One of the overall themes of our indictment is that all these defendants should have known better,” said E. Martin Estrada. “They were taking advantage of an individual and letting their greed drive them to endanger his life.”

Watch the trailer of the documentary here:

Perry’s legacy: Foundation launched to fight addiction

Perry’s death has sparked discussions about the exploitation of individuals battling addiction within Hollywood. In response, his family and friends established the Matthew Perry Foundation to support addiction recovery and mental health initiatives.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of substance misuse and the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

