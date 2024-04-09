Riky Rick’s AI-generated song nominated for international award, for its mental health cause

'Stronger' was recorded using AI from Riky’s words taken from his social media posts.

A campaign around mental health led by Riky Rick’s AI-generated song ‘Stronger’ is nominated for a Webby Award. Picture: rikyrickfoundation/Instagram

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated Riky Rick song Stronger that was released on Youth Day last year has been nominated for a Webby Award.

Stronger was recorded using AI from Riky’s words taken from his social media posts, but what’s more significant is that the tracks speaks to mental health well-being.

The Webby Awards are for excellence on the Internet presented annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences – a judging body composed of more than 3 000 industry experts and technology innovators.

Stronger is nominated in the Advertising, Media & PR – PR Campaigns’ Best Cause Related Campaign category.

Real name Rikhado Makhado, Riky Rick was an MTN lead in a summer campaign and after his suicide, advertising agency TBWA, which handled his account, decided to do something around him and mental health.

The song was put together by Riky’s long-time collaborators Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, and lyricist Lebo Mochudi, with the help of an AI company based in the Ukraine.

Riky’s fans may vote for the song through the Webby Awards’ website.

The song’s meaning

On the song, fans heard Boss Zonke’s voice in new music again, more than a year after his passing.

In a section of the song Riky’s voice is heard saying: “Eish but look, death is not the greatest loss in this life, the greatest loss is what dies inside while we’re alive. That’s why I really wanted to remember that you have to take care of the people that are close to you…”

“Our hope is that the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism will inspire individuals and organisations to care for young people, for mental health and well-being as well as participate in bringing about the changes we want in society – in essence – to stay shining,” Riky Rick’s mother, Louisa Zondo said at the time.

“Please believe in young people. Give them as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves. At any cost,” Riky tweeted eight days before his death. This call now guides the foundation.

