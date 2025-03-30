Possible flood warnings for these parts of SA on Sunday

Authorities warn of potential flooding and sinkholes developing.

Inclement weather conditions are set to continue, with Mpumalanga and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN] being warned to prepare for severe conditions on Sunday.

The provinces will experience severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding, excessive lightning and damaging winds.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe weather.

“A Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning,

hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding are expected over the escarpment and Lowveld

of Mpumalanga as well as most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, except the north-eastern and extreme north-western parts.”

Warning for KZN

Last week, heavy rain wreaked havoc in several areas in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, with flash floods in several areas.

The eThekwini Municipality has urged the public to take note of a weather warning issued by the weather service.

“The forecast model indicates a level 2 severe thunderstorm with widespread showers and thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday from 12pm to midnight.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana urged residents and motorists to take precautions

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. They are advised to avoid travelling on bridges and roads as these may be vulnerable to flooding, and there could be sinkholes,” Sisilana said.

Stay indoors

Sisilana added that the municipality’s disaster management unit and other emergency services are on standby and monitoring the forecasts.

“The public is advised to listen to radios, follow social media platforms and be on the lookout for updates. The City advises residents to exercise caution, stay indoors and not attempt to cross rivers and streams.

“Residents are urged not to use appliances connected to electrical outlets, such as computers, laptops, gaming, etc,” Sisilana said.

Gauteng

Gauteng weather will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo

The weather service said Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern and central parts.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State

Residents can anticipate partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the coast with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

Western Cape

The Western Cape can expect fog along the west coast in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm. However, it will be cloudy along the south coast and the adjacent interior, where light rain is expected from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly along the west and south-west coast at first, becoming strong from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be moderate south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming cloudy with evening rain along the coast where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly, turning south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

There is morning fog in places. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy along the coast with afternoon to evening rain.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly.

