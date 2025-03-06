‘Everybody Loves Sunshine’ singer Roy Ayers dies at 84 [VIDEO]

'Everybody Loves Sunshine' was released in 1976. Roy Ayers said he recorded it on a hot summer’s day in New York.

The family of US musician Roy Ayers has confirmed his passing at the age of 84.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4th, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” read the family’s statement on Roy Ayers’ Facebook page.

“He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time. A celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

Ayers was born into a musical family in Los Angeles on 10 September 1940. His mother was a school teacher and piano teacher and his father was a parking attendant and trombonist.

He is survived by his wife Argerie and their children Mtume and Ayana Ayers.

‘Everybody Loves Sunshine’ story

Everybody Loves Sunshine is his biggest hit in a career that spanned more than 60 years. The song was released in 1976. He recorded it on a hot summer’s day in New York, he once said in an interview.

“I just got this phrase in my head,” he said. “‘Everybody loves the sunshine.’ I started singing: ‘Feel what I feel, when I feel what I feel, what I’m feeling.’ Then I started thinking about summer imagery… It was so spontaneous. It felt wonderful,” Ayers told The Guardian.

Ayers had an influence on hip hop. Everybody Loves Sunshine has been sampled by numerous acts including rappers Common and Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) on their songs. The most popular sample is probably Mary J Blige’s My Life.

“The song changed everything for me,” Ayers said. “It’s still the last song of my show. People always join in and it’s been sampled over 100 times, by everyone from Dr Dre to Pharrell Williams. It seems to capture every generation. Everybody loves the sunshine – except Dracula,” said the late musician.

In an interview on BBC Radio, dance music star Calvin Harris shared his appreciation for Ayers’ musicianship.

“His music is amazing and just so intricate… everything just sounds so rich and warm.”

