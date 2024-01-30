Prime Circle announce ‘The Voice SA’ runner-up as Ross’s replacement

Ross Learmonth left the band last year to pursue a solo career. His replacement was part of Season 1 of 'The Voice SA'

Just over a month after confirming the departure of lead singer Ross Learmonth from the group, Prime Circle has announced The Voice SA Season 1 runner up, Gavin Edwards as his replacement.

“My life has been priming me for something bigger than myself, and this is that moment,” said Edwards, making no mention of Learmonth.

Edwards’s joining marks a “significant chapter in the band’s celebrated history”.

Formed in 2001, Prime Circle has built a cult following, here at home and abroad, through their approach to the Rock genre.

The ensemble has won numerous awards, released six studio albums which have achieved multi-platinum status, and added several chart-topping singles and sold-out tours to its name.

“Presenting Gavin Edwards as our new singer is a genuine moment of excitement for each of us,” said bassist and founding member Marco Gomes.

Bringing experience to Prime Circle

Edwards is a seasoned vocalist with nearly 30 years of experience as a singer and songwriter. He was previously signed to former Westlife member, Brian McFadden’s record label and came second to Richard Stirton in the first season of the The Voice SA in 2016.

“Gavin is not only an outstanding musician but also a wonderful person, quickly becoming an integral part of the Prime Circle family,” said Gomes.

Replacing Learmonth won’t be an easy task for Edwards, as fans have grown used to Learmonth’s distinct voice.

“It has been an incredible time with Prime Circle, and I am immensely grateful for the memories we’ve created together. However, at this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on,” said Learmonth, confirming his exit.

“All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together.”

Prime Circle keyboardist Neil Breytenbach showed appreciation to their fans for their support after Learmonth’s departure.

“Thank you to our fans; your understanding, continuous support, and cheering us on have played a pivotal role during this time,” said Breytenbach.

New music

Edwards will hit the ground running as Prime Circle is set to release a six-track EP titled The World We Know.

“The seamless integration and synergy achieved during this short period serve as compelling evidence that Gavin Edwards is undeniably the right fit for the band,” said the band’s drummer, Dale Schnettler.

Primce Circle will release a single in March, but the date for the EP’s release has not yet been confirmed.

