‘It’s time for me to move on’ − Ross Learmonth on his Prime Circle exit

Ross Learmonth has been mulling over the idea of leaving the band to pursue a solo career. The band will now look for a new frontman.

After contemplating the idea for a while as he gradually launched his solo career, singer Ross Learmonth has finally made the decision to leave rock band Prime Circle after more than two decades as part of the ensemble.

“It has been an incredible time with Prime Circle, and I am immensely grateful for the memories we’ve created together. However, at this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on,” said the vocalist with the distinct voice.

“All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together.”

In the same way South Africans think of Mandoza when they hear the word ‘kwaito’ so it is when most citizens think of ‘South African Rock’ Prime Circle comes to mind. Formed in 2001, the band has built a cult following, here at home and abroad, through their approach to the genre.

The solo route

Prime Circle has won numerous awards, released six studio albums which have achieved multi-platinum status, and added several chart-topping singles and sold-out tours to its name. But Ross’ exit has been bubbling under since he started perusing a solo career through singles.

In a 2022 interview with the Saturday Star, the lead singer opened up about his love for the band but wasn’t shy to vocalise his solo ambitions.

“I love being in Prime Circle but I didn’t want that to be the only thing I’d ever done and especially within my musical career,” he said at the time.

“I’ve realised that there is a lot more music in me which has resulted in the writing for my solo music to be intentionally different to the band sound, pushing myself to do something different sonically and push my own boundaries of comfort and creativity.”

Ross began putting out solo material last year in the form of singles, Wild and Screaming respectfully. After releasing Young earlier this year, Ross put out a full length album titled Carousel and has never looked back. His music has a global approach, tiptoeing on the pop side.

“It’s always been about the fans, and the music, and now is the time for me to immerse myself 100% in my new music and direction. This has been an exceptionally hard decision that I’ve had to face and I wish Prime Circle the best.”

Still Prime Circle

Despite losing their frontman, Prime Circle remains committed to serving their throngs of fans.

“Our music connects our fans globally, forging memories and emotions, going beyond just the five of us. We look forward to sharing new experiences, introducing our new seasoned frontman, and new music with our fans very soon,” said bass player and founding member Marco Gomes.

“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

The remaining active band members – Dirk Bisschoff, Marco, Neil Breytenbach, and Dale Schnettler − are focused on the new chapter that lies ahead.

“Throughout this journey, the band has not only shaped our identities but has been the bedrock supporting our lives and families for the past 23 years, a connection we will never take for granted,” said guitarist Dirk.

