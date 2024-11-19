From drug addict to gospel artist: How J Ross is helping addicts through Kasi Worship Concert

The theme for the 2024 edition of the concert is ‘Step into Service’ which calls on residents to come together and take action against social challenges.

Former drug addict and now gospel artist J Ross is helping young people suffering from addiction as he did through his gospel concert, Kasi Worship. Picture: Supplied

“I have been clean for 14 years now,” J Ross, whose real name is Jamela Vuma, tells The Citizen.

Set to take place on the last weekend of November at Moretele Park in Mamelodi, the third annual Kasi Worship concert is a stand against drug addiction and poverty in the Pretoria Township.

“I was addicted to coke [cocaine]. It’s my relationship with God and the support of my wife and kids and the whole family structure that has helped me overcome my addiction,” said J Ross.

Kasi Worship Concert was launched in 2022 when the muso was recording a live project at the Soweto Theatre, where he hails from.

J Ross won a South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for best original score for telenovela The Black Door in 2023 and TV drama Lockdown in 2021.

He also won two award nominations in the US & UK in 2020.

Kasi Worship Concert

“God was telling me to do something on a bigger scale the following year and so we did another one last year [2023] at the Soweto Theatre.

Last year, we were discussing the business side of things. We all know the phenomenon of people dying with nothing because they don’t know the business of music. So last year’s theme was about empowerment on the business side,” he said.

Each year the theme for the Kasi Worship Concert changes, dictated by the location of the concert that year.

The theme for the 2024 edition of the concert is ‘Step into Service’ which calls on residents to come together and take action against social challenges through music, prayer, and community involvement.

“There is a drug addiction problem in Mamelodi. It’s a drug-infested community and young people fall into the trap of addiction because of unemployment and poverty,” averred the I Just Wanna Be With You singer.

“We’re trying to ignite servantship in young people. This is a township situated in the Capital city where some decisions are taken by government. We chose Mamelodi for a reason, to help bring change in the community.”

The singer said the concert has collaborated with Love Pretoria East (LPE) which is a network committed to serving the leaders and ministers of Churches throughout the Pretoria East region.

“The churches will take in the addicts from around the area and bring them in for help and knowing God.”

Blessed in the hand that gives…

The line-up includes Keke Phofolo, Abathandwa, Chantell Krishnasamy, and local Mamelodi choirs, showcasing the vibrant heritage of African worship.

“Everyone is performing pro bono. It’s not always about money, it’s about helping the community. On artist said she wants to perform, she just said ‘let me be a surprise’ because this is something she wants to be part of.”

Special collaborations between J Ross and these choirs will blend modern and traditional worship styles, culminating in a powerful live prayer and worship segment.

There is an entrance fee of R120 for the concert but J Ross describes this as a donation.

“Tickets are for free on the website and we even said that people can donate the R120 but if you can’t you’re welcome to come.”

J Ross said he’s incurred all the costs for the concert, with the sound being the most expensive.

“The money going into sound is over half a million and it’s all from my pocket. The bag [money] is going out than coming, but blessed is the hand that gives than the one that receives.”

