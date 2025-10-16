Gayton McKenzie slammed for ‘hogging the spotlight’ from Bafana Bafana

The minister’s hogging of the spotlight during this time has upset several fans who watched the game on Tuesday evening.

Minister Gayton McKenzie has the character of a drunk uncle at family gatherings, who unprovokedly makes promises to the family’s kids.

But unlike the uncle who has had one too many drinks, the minister gets drunk on the excitement of the moment.

In true McKenzie style, the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has made a tantalising promise after Bafana Bafana qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

“What you’ve done today deserves recognition. I’m going to give something, but it must be shared amongst all of you. We are going to make you happy because you have made the country happy,” McKenzie told the national team after the win against Rwanda.

The SABC reports that the minister promised to give the players and the technical staff R5 million bonuses after qualifying for the showpiece for the first time in more than 20 years.

In 2010, Bafana Bafana had automatic qualification as hosts. The last time the team qualified for the tournament was for the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

McKenzie’s unfulfilled promises

McKenzie’s promise of bonuses to Bafana Bafana is an addition to a pile of unfulfilled promises that he has made since becoming a minister.

After javelin thrower Jo-Ané du Plessis’s ( formerly van Dyk) silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, McKenzie publicly promised to reimburse her father for the costs of her training.

He later backtracked on this promise, citing a “miscommunication”.

In 2024, while visiting the SA Hip Hop Museum in Johannesburg ahead of the Back to the City festival, the minister committed to funding Hip-Hop festivals.

“We can’t have one concert like Back to The City (BTC). We need like 12 a year,” said the Patriotic Alliance president.

“I’m gonna make a promise right here, from our department. I do believe that we should have 12 concerts a year. There are going to be 12 concerts, and we will pay for those concerts. There’s one condition, before we will make a million rands a month available for the concerts.”

McKenzie hogs the spotlight, again

Dressing rooms are an intimate space for sports teams.

This is where the coach can be open with their team, away from the media or anyone outside the tight-knit group, which includes the technical and medical staff.

However, McKenzie was in the dressing room with the team as they celebrated their hard work of qualifying for the world’s biggest football tournament.

Immediately after the whistle was blown, McKenzie was on the touchline celebrating, speaking to the camera.

The minister’s hogging of the spotlight during this time has upset several fans who watched the game on Tuesday evening.

Several individuals took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the minister’s actions.

SABC just pissed me off by showing Gayton.. @SABC_Sport let this be the last time you show other people take credit of Bafana Bafana and Hugo Broos’s hard work.



Please take this country seriously pic.twitter.com/sHnEF1elYZ — Apho Madikane (@apho_madikane) October 14, 2025

the only annoying thing about bafana bafana’s win is gayton mckenzie’s happiness. — we cannot give up on the state🇱🇸🇵🇸🇨🇩 (@hymnfortaiwa) October 15, 2025

This isn’t the first time the minister has joined a sporting team in an intimate moment.

In 2024, when the Springboks confirmed their status as champions of the Rugby Championship in Mbombela, McKenzie joined the players as they hoisted the Southern Hemisphere tournament trophy.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie with the Springboks. Picture: by Phill Magakoe.

