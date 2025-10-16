Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Rugby Championship put on hold for New Zealand tour of SA in 2026

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

16 October 2025

09:08 am

The All Blacks are set to tour South Africa next year.

Springboks and All Blacks players

The Springboks will host New Zealand in a multi-match tour in 2026. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar on Thursday ended speculation about the Rugby Championship’s future, confirming the four-nation tournament will be staged in 2027, 2028 and 2029, but not next year.

New Zealand are set to travel to South Africa in 2026 for a series billed as the “Greatest Rivalry” — the first traditional tour involving rugby union’s historic superpowers for three decades.

A new Nations Cup is also being launched, bringing together the northern hemisphere teams that make up the Six Nations, the four sides in the Rugby Championship and most likely Japan and Fiji.

That tournament will also be played in 2028 and 2030, Sanzaar said.

It means no room for a Rugby Championship between Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina next year.

But Sanzaar said it would be back in 2027, the year of the Rugby World Cup in Australia, before another break in 2030 for tours during the August-September window.

“This new calendar for southern hemisphere rugby is all about bringing to the fans the highest level of world-class rugby and action,” said Sanzaar chief Brendan Morris.

“Indeed, after listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we’ve worked with the unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule designed to deliver unforgettable moments every year.”

South Africa won the Rugby Championship this year.

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks) The Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa suspends Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel
Politics ‘He thinks we’re kids’: Politicians not buying Ramaphosa’s claim that he doesn’t know Maumela
News Nersa backs R54 billion payment for error, believes public has no say
News South African’s US visa ‘revoked’ over Charlie Kirk comments
Politics Ramaphosa under fire over party funding changes

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp