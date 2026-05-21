Four Chiefs players make Bafana preliminary World Cup squad

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will name the final squad at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Bafana Bafana on Thursday evening released a 32-man preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Final Bafana squad announced next week

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will whittle that number down to between 23 and 26 players when he names his final squad at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs are better represented than they have been in other squads, on the back of a relatively successful 2025/26 season.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has, as expected, made the list, on the back of a superb season.

Chiefs right back Thabiso Monyane and left back Bradley Cross have also made the grade, as has Amakhosi attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

It remains to be seen, however, exactly how many Chiefs players are left when Broos names his final squad next week.

There are seven overseas-based players in the squad – Central defenders Olwethu Makhanya and Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Ime Okon, full back Samukele Kabini, midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, striker Lyle Foster and winger Thapelo Maseko.

No Lorch as expected

But there is no place, as expected, for former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who is now based in Libya.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, still battling it out for the Betway Premiership title, have nine players each in the squad.

Patrick Maswanganyi has made it, after a fine end to the season with the Buccaneers.