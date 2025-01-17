Entertainment

Kat Sinivasan and Moozlie ready to bring their A-game to ‘Tyla Red Carpet Experience’

The event is part of 'Showmax Presents Tyla,' a live broadcast which will be available in South Africa and 43 other African countries.

Tyla Showmax

Tyla’s final homecoming concert will broadcast live on Showmax.com on Saturday, 18 January. Pictures: Instagram

Seasoned South African TV hosts Kat Sinivasan and Moozlie are set to bring glamour and excitement to the Tyla Red Carpet Experience, streaming live on Showmax on Saturday, 18 January.

The event is part of Showmax Presents Tyla, a live broadcast of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s final homecoming concert, which will be available in South Africa and 43 other African countries.

Speaking to The Citizen, Kat and Moozlie expressed their excitement about celebrating South Africa’s rising global superstar at this event.

Celebration of excellence

Kat said he is honoured to be part of a celebration of one of the biggest global stars of our time.

“It’s always a thrill to be part of events that highlight our continent’s incredible talent. This is a homecoming for Tyla, and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the stage for the final performance of this tour,” he added.

Kat will also be serving fashion looks, as he is renowned for his impeccable sense of style.

“I styled myself for this event. I love crafting my looks, and I’ve got something special planned for the red carpet. Broadcasting this celebration feels extraordinary because I absolutely love what I do, and this one is particularly close to my heart,” he said.

Style inspired by Tyla

Moozlie, a big fan of Tyla, said she is also “eating and leaving no crumbs” with a look inspired by Tyla herself.

“Expect a little jungle fever — very sexy, very fun. My outfit is heavily influenced by Tyla, and I’ve collaborated with Karabo Studios to bring it to life. It’s going to be wild, cool, and definitely a showstopper.”

Moozlie said she is thrilled to be part of this celebration.

“I’m absolutely obsessed with her. Tyla is a reflection of where South African music, fashion, and dance culture are right now — bold, vibrant, and global. She’s killing it worldwide while staying deeply rooted in her South African identity. To be part of this celebration is epic.”

