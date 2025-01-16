‘Nothing is certain until contracts are signed,’ says ‘Adulting’ star Thabiso Rammusi

Thabiso plays the character of Mpho on Showmax's hit series 'Adulting'.

Actor Thabiso Rammusi, best known for his role as Mpho in Adulting, has opened up about the uncertainties of the entertainment industry ahead of the premiere of the third season of the show.

The new season of the Showmax hit drama series will debut on 25 January 2025 at 8pm, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.

Thabiso said that when they were filming the first season, they did not expect the show to go beyond one season.

“The nature of our industry is unpredictable. Nothing feels certain until contracts are signed. But we were hopeful,” he said.

He said audience feedback after the first season gave them hope for renewal.

“When we saw the love and feedback from the audience after season 1, we realised there might be more to come.

“By season 2, we thought, ‘This is it’. Now, fast forward to 2025, and here we are gearing up for season 3,” he added.

Thabiso believes the show’s relatability is key to its success.

“Adulting resonates because it’s relatable. Its storytelling offers a fresh perspective on how men experience life, their struggles, and their internal battles in today’s world.”

More drama in Adulting season 3

Season 3 will introduce new challenges for the four friends, with Mpho facing life as a newly divorced father.

Bonga (Thembinkosi Mthembu) navigates married life, Vuyani (Luthando BU Mthembu) takes on the role of a club owner, and Eric (Nhlanhla Kunene) adjusts to a corporate nine-to-five lifestyle.

Rammusi said season 3 will also see Mpho and Bonga’s friendship grow even more.

“In season 3, Bonga looks to Mpho for marital advice, as Mpho is the only one in their circle who’s been married. It’s an interesting shift. Bonga, who previously helped his friends financially, now needs support.

“Mpho steps into this role, offering insights from his own bumpy marital journey to help Bonga avoid making the same mistakes. Their friendship deepens as Mpho becomes a pillar of guidance for Bonga.”

