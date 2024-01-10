‘It was the best year of my life’: MacG reflects on his 2023 ahead of a busy 2024

Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho has described 2023 as the best year of his life and promises growth on his podcast as his new-found bromance with US broadcaster Charlamagne tha God continues to grow.

“Ah, for me it was the best year of my life. I’ve never had a year like that, I mean from personal achievements to the podcast growing, reaching a million, and filling up SunBet,” MacG told The Citizen.

“There are so many things I could mention about last year that were phenomenal and amazing. It has to be the greatest year of my life so far.”

Celebrating Podcast and Chill’s million subscribers last year, MacG filled up Tshwane’s SunBet Arena with a slew of star guests on the line-up. It was at that event that he also proposed to his long-term partner, Naledi Monamodi, after two unsuccessful attempts.

“The first time my family drove from Venda to Rustenburg only to be told ‘no’. She was young, when I met her, she was like 21,” said Mac G in a sit-down with DJ Fresh in August last year.

But his dowry was finally accepted by Naledi’s family and the two celebrated their marriage with friends and family in December.

Charlamagne bromance

MacG has described his friendship with Charlamagne, who is the co-host of The Breakfast Club, as “cordial”.

“I think it’s very cordial at this moment. I mean I met him over December as well, we were together in Tanzania and I think that kind of cemented our friendship because it wasn’t business related, we were just hanging out and chilling as friends. It’s a friendship that’s blossoming really well,” said MacG.

MacG and Charlamagne’s friendship came after the South African’s 2022 cringe-worthy interview with US R&B singer Ari Lennox, where MacG was defended by Charlamagne on his radio show The Breakfast Club.

“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out and one thing I won’t do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG,” said Charlamagne at the time. The 45 year-old American, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, has been one of the guest hosts on The Daily Show since Trevor Noah’s departure.

“Nothing has materialised as yet, but we’re still having chats,” said MacG about possibly working with Charlamagne.

“The great thing for me about that trip was to be able to liaise and connect with people in the same space that I am.

“Growing up I looked up to Charlamagne, and still do, and Andrew Schulz, so it was great to meet up with those guys, great like-minded people.”

Podcast and Chill tours

With his podcast being the biggest on the continent, MacG was gifted a custom-made bluetooth speaker by YouTube.

“I’ve never been at their offices however I am in constant communication with them because I’ve got a YouTube partner, as part of being the YouTube Black.”

YouTube Black helps creators interested in black culture get the most out of YouTube with direct access to a range of resources.

MacG said he’ll be taking the show on the road this year, with the hope of growing the platform even further. “The main objective and our strategy is to grow, not just in South Africa but around the world and especially in Africa. The aim this year is to take the podcast on the road and grow, God willing,” said the former YFM radio jock.

MacG confirmed that a South African tour will start at the end of February and then they will tour the US from June and have scheduled the African leg of the tour for later in the year. “[We’re] basically taking the show on the road. Live broadcasts with a live audience,” said MacG.

