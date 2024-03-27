Lira denies any affiliation with MK party

The MK party is yet to respond on the veracity of the post that claimed Lira was a member.

Muso Lira has denied that she’s a new member of the MK Party, Picture: @Miss_LIRA/X

Musician Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo has distanced herself from a post alleging she is endorsing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party for the upcoming elections, stating that she is exploring her legal options.

“I wish to confirm that I have no affiliation with MK party. I have not endorsed them or become an MKP member,” Lira said on her social media accounts.

The brief statement is accompanied by a screenshot of what seems like a YouTube video, displaying three images. Two of the images are of Lira, but the middle shot is on a Lira-lookalike.

“Any information to the contrary is fake news and I am exploring my legal options about the unlawful use of my image and name,” concluded the statement.

The Citizen called and sent messages to MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela on the veracity of the now-unavailable YouTube video and whether this was an official MK party move.

A request for comment was also sent to party secretary-general, Thanduxolo Dyodo.

The story will be updated if and when a response comes.

Lira back on stage

The controversy surrounding the MK party comes just after Lira marked two years since she suffered a stroke.

“22 March 2024 – Today marks 2 years since the stroke and I’m so grateful to be alive and talking and singing. I’ve come such a long way. God is so good,” the Feel Good singer wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“I’ve had an incredible journey and learnt a lot. I’m almost there. Thank you to everyone who has shown me support, thank you for your love and prayers.”

Lira is expected to return to stage in May, in what will be her first official stage performance since suffering the stroke.

The Department of Sport Arts and Culture in association with alcohol brand Caste Lite are teaming up to bring the award-winning singer on stage at Constitution Hill on 25 May.

This won’t be her first performance since the stroke though. Last year, while in the audience at the RMB Starlight Classics, she was invited on stage by Katlego Maboe for an impromptu performance.

Bassline Fest’s Brad Holmes is delighted to host Lira’s return and spoke of how her comeback culminates with other significant milestones in the country.

“We welcome Lira back onto stage as we celebrate many occasions; Lira’s return, Africa Day, 30 years of our Democracy and 30 years of Bassline. Bassline has been promoting original music from the whole of our African Continent since September 1994!”

“I am so excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform at Bassline Fest Africa Day Celebration,” said Lira.

