Miss SA controversy: A mirror to statelessness crisis

Adetshina’s only crime was to be born in a country that did not subscribe to the 1954 International Convention, which stipulates that if a child is born in a particular country, he or she is a citizen of that country.

The shenanigans surrounding former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina mirror problems faced by millions of stateless people worldwide.

Adetshina’s troubles started when Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie questioned her eligibility to take part in the pageant. McKenzie’s allegations sparked a huge debate as some people accused South Africa of being xenophobic, while others accused her of being a liar and criminal as her parents were foreign nationals.

According to the authorities, her father is a Nigerian and her mother a Mozambican, while she was born in South Africa.

Adetshina’s eligibility divided the country with some supporting her, while others rejected her and called for her to be excluded.

Nigerian nationals have accused South Africans of being xenophobic as they sympathised with her.

Be that as it may, the issue was whether she was a South African or not.

The home affairs department later alleged that her mother may have committed identity fraud to enable Chidimma to qualify as a South African citizen.

With all the criticism, rejection and fraud reportedly committed by her mother, I can imagine the pain and disappointment the 23 year old went through.

Under immense pressure, the model released a short statement soon after announcing that she was withdrawing from the pageant that every young model dreams to be part of.

After her withdrawal, Nigeria sympathised with her and she was invited to take part in the Miss Universe Nigeria.

That simply means if she wins, she will be representing them internationally.

This has sparked another debate…

Some Nigerians on social media have started to reject her, saying they will not allow a supposed South African to represent them.

As a journalist who has covered many stories about the problems faced by undocumented and stateless people in the country, I have been following this story closely.

I realised the model is one of many victims of the government’s failure to address issues that lead to statelessness.

A stateless person is one who is born in a particular country, but has no documents to prove their nationality.

Adetshina has not committed any crime, but she is the one enduring all the rejections and humiliation.

Her only crime was to be born in a country that did not subscribe to the 1954 International Convention, which stipulates that if a child is born in a particular country, he or she is a citizen of that country, regardless of the parents’ nationality.

Had this country signed to be part of the convention, there would be no need to commit any identity fraud to enable Adetshina to be a true South African.

Her story is truly a reflection of the problem faced by thousands of stateless and undocumented people throughout the country.

South African Lawyers for Human Rights and other lobby groups have been trying to compel South Africa to create an environment that will minimise, or put an end to statelessness.

As I am writing this now, I know for a fact that there are many young men and women whose lives are on hold because they are stateless.

It is about time our government considers doing the right thing and starts implementing policies that will contribute to the fight against statelessness.

Because many ordinary people are in a similar situation to Adetshina… and they don’t know where they will get help.

