SANDF blames US for withdrawal from defence expo, analysts warn of future implications

The US withdrawal from the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo raises concerns over South Africa’s diplomatic stance and strained relations with the US, experts warn.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) yesterday blamed the United States for withdrawing from the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo (AAD) at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria this weekend, but political analysts warned it could have far-reaching consequences for South Africa down the line.

The SANDF, however, confirmed Russia had met all the requirements to participate.

SANDF’s admission comes after the DA accused the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga of embarrassing the country following the US’ withdrawal after the department of defence’s allegedly refused to confirm the application of the 1999 Status of Forces Agreement (Sofa) during the visit.

US not coming to expo but Russia is

DA spokesperson for international relations and cooperation Emma Powell said the withdrawal was a direct result of the department’s refusal to confirm the application of the Sofa during the visit.

Motshekga yesterday opened the 12th Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo (AAD) and announced that 30 countries would be participating in the exhibition which will run until Sunday, with over 60 000 spectators, including 12 000 pupils from across all nine provinces, expected to attend.

Chief of South African National Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya said they were ready to process the US application as soon as the request was submitted to the department of international relations and cooperation.

Maphwanya said the US must submit a written request to Dirco and request diplomatic flight rights, the landing and the overflight must be accommodated with the full declaration.

“No requests for diplomatic flyover and landings were submitted. The US submitted a request with the DOD to provide certain guarantees that their aircraft, particularly in the ADD, will not be searched and boarded,” he said.

Chief of the SA Air Force LieutGeneral Wiseman Simo Mbambo said the purpose of the AAD was to draw as many participants as possible from various parts of the world to showcase their various capabilities.

Drawing participants to showcase capabilities

“In terms of Russia’s participation and the airshow, there’s a process with application. The Russians have followed the processes and we are ready to receive them,” he said.

Political analyst Roland Henwood said the withdrawal from the AAD might undermine the attempts of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, who is currently in the US to try and ensure better relations between SA and the US and impact initiatives of Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau aimed at better trade relations.

“It is almost impossible to think this is only incompetence. It is known that some in government, the ANC, are very opposed to the US.

“However, this is very short-sighted and undermines, even sabotages, the country and the declared foreign policy of the government,” he said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said one could not help but make the logical conclusion that the SA military and ANC don’t want to be seen in association with the US military.

“Motshekga was the wrong choice for the minister of defence, she’s a political puppet.

‘Motshekga, a political puppet’

“She’s not a clear-thinking individual, she’s a puppet with no military experience and can’t even honour a 25-year-old agreement,” he said.

Croucamp said it might be that the matter was too sensitive within the ANC.

“We do make ample use of the intelligence we get from America to fight organised crime in South Africa, but that’s a little more under the radar,” he said.

