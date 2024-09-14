WATCH: Poet Jessica Mbangeni laid to rest in her hometown

“She was more than just a world-renowned praise singer and musical maestro; she was a cultural cornerstone, a beacon of hope, and an unstoppable force for artistic expression and advocacy.”

Celebrated poet Jessica Mbangeni is being laid to rest in her hometown of Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Mbangeni passed away after a short illness on the last Saturday of Women’s Month on August 31 in the age of 46.

Her memorial service was held at the Dr John Kani Theatre in The Market Theatre complex last Friday where attendees were encouraged to wear traditional garb in her honour.

“She was more than just a world-renowned praise singer and musical maestro; she was a cultural cornerstone, a beacon of hope, and an unstoppable force for artistic expression and advocacy,” read her family’s statement.

“Her artistic brilliance transcended genres, and her powerful voice resonated with the spirit of the nation, celebrating the richness of our heritage while addressing contemporary social issues with grace and eloquence.

A brilliant lady

“She was a multi-talented young lady. Not only did she recite poems, but she collaborated with other artists to make music. Top of the list would be Vusi Nova when she created a song, As’phelelanga with him. Now as’phelelanga [we are incomplete] because the first female poet of her stature has left us,” broadcaster Putco Mafani told The Citizen after her passing.

The Ezemidlalo presenter on Umhlobo Wenene FM worked with Mbangeni on a few occasions. One occasion that stood out when they worked together was the funeral of amaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in 2019.

“There were different ministers from the religious sector and there were a few iimbongi [Xhosa praise poets] there,” recalled Mafani.

“That day Jessica surprised many and sundry because, not only did she ascend the podium to recite a poem to honour the late King Zwelonke Sigcawu, but for some reason, it was my first time discovering that she also was a bishop. That was quite the surprise to me.”

