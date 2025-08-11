The highly anticipated Ndlala Mall grand opening just got even bigger.

The Ndlala Mall Grand opening just turned into a two-day music spectacular. R&B icons Joe Thomas and Donell Jones will headline on 22 and 23 August 2025 in Arcadia, Pretoria.

CEO Thami Ndlala says the star-studded weekend delivers on his promise to give fans an unforgettable luxury experience.

Joe Thomas joins Ndlala Mall grand opening line-up

Following the announcement of R&B legend Donell Jones headlining on Saturday, 23 August 2025, the mall’s CEO has now confirmed that Joe Thomas will headline the Friday night celebration on 22 August 2025.

Joseph Lewis Thomas, better known as Joe, is an American R&B powerhouse. He rose to fame with his debut album Everything in 1993. Joe went on to release multi-platinum classics including All That I Am, My Name Is Joe, and Better Days.

Fans can look forward to timeless hits like I Wanna Know, Don’t Wanna Be a Player, Stutter and All the Things Your Man Won’t Do.

Two days, two legends

Originally planned as a two-day celebration, the Friday show was temporarily removed from the schedule. Ndlala says the return to the original format honours his commitment to fans.

“Remember, the event was initially scheduled for two days. This is us keeping the promise to give people an opportunity to choose their favourite,” said Ndlala.

Joe, who recently performed at another South African event, confirmed his extended stay.

“South Africa, I have a surprise for you. I am staying to support my friend Thami Ndlala,” he revealed.

Thami Ndlala: the man behind the mall

The mall, located in Arcadia, Pretoria, is a luxury mixed-use retail and lifestyle hub. It is connected to the Ndlala Oligarch Hotel and Apartments.

Thami Ndlala, a self-made billionaire entrepreneur, also heads Ndlalayesizwe Real Estate, a global property company. The company has offices in South Africa, London and the USA.

His portfolio includes Ndlala Dynasty and Ndlala Seigniory in Pretoria. It also includes the award-winning 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Johannesburg.