Daily news update: Malema takes aim at Reserve Bank governor, Mbeki accused of shifting blame for load shedding, Deokaran murder suspect shot dead

In today’s daily news update: The EFF accused the Reserve Bank of protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa and said it will go to court to get its Phala Phala report reviewed.

Meanwhile, the DA said the former president Thabo Mbeki’s claims that government wasn’t to blame for load shedding “borders on propaganda and outright lies”.

Malema slams Lesetja Kganyago

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims South Africa’s state institutions are being used to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa.

EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu at the party’s press conference at Premier Hotel, O.R Tambo, in Kempton Park on 27 August 2023. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

It said the Reserve Bank’s (SARB) report on the Phala Phala scandal is evidence of this.

EFF leader Julius Malema took aim at Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, saying he had “created this mess”.

“The Reserve Bank report that was advocated for by Lesetja Kganyago is a fallacy and its intention is to undermine that institution and protect one individual,” said Malema.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He wants to be finance minister’: Malema says Reserve Bank governor is protecting Ramaphosa

DA accuses Mbeki of lying about load shedding

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday accused former president Thabo Mbeki of having “amnesia” after he said government wasn’t to blame for load shedding.

Former President Thabo Mbeki at an ANC committee. Photo: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia said Mbeki’s claim “borders on propaganda and outright lies”.

Cachalia accused Mbeki of trying to absolve himself and the ANC from any responsibility for the country’s electricity crisis.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Outright lies’: DA accuses Mbeki of trying to shift blame for load shedding

Suspect shot dead months after Deokaran’s murder

Babita Deokaran’s family said they would be “extremely angry” if it turned out the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) kept them in the dark about her murder.

Slain Gauteng senior finance official Babita Deokaran. Picture: Facebook

This comes after one of the men involved in her murder, Mpungose, was shot dead just months after allegedly assassinating of the Gauteng health department official, according to The Sunday Times.

According to the paper, the shocking new development suggests that unless police can track down two other suspects named by the six men in the plea deal, the masterminds behind the murder may never be found.

CONTINUE READING: Deokaran’s ‘assassin’ shot dead just months after her murder – report

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabwe a ‘mature democracy’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday called Zimbabwe a “mature democracy” after winning a second term in office despite the opposition rejecting the result of a vote that international observers said fell short of democratic standards.

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a press conference at State House in Harare on 27 August 2023. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6% of the ballots against 44% for his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced late on Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

“We have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” the president said, praising a high turnout. “We take pride in the fact that we are an independent and sovereign nation.”

Foreign monitors, however, announced on Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

CONTINUE READING: Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe’s ‘mature democracy’ after disputed re-election

Five children die in shack fire

Six shacks were also avaged by the fire. Photo: iStock

At least five children have died in a shack fire at the Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria.

It is understood the blaze broke out at the informal settlement near Laudium on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said six shacks were also ravaged by the fire.

CONTINUE READING: Five children die in fire at informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane

SA sprint star Simbine slams Athletics South Africa (ASA)

National sprint king Akani Simbine has lashed out at Athletics South Africa, warning the federation that it could throw away an Olympic gold medal in Paris next year if something isn’t done to help the 4x100m relay team prepare sufficiently.

The SA 4x100m relay team – Shaun Maswanganyi, Benjamin Richardson, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine – after progressing through the first-round heats at the World Athletics Championships. Picture: Sam Mellish/Getty Images

In a shock repeat of the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, the relay squad crashed out again in the final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday night.

“I think we could have won this, so that’s what irks me. We would have given America a run for their money,” said Simbine.

“Next year in Paris we can actually win. We just need time together. That’s the important thing.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s all talk’: Simbine slams ASA after relay squad crashes out again