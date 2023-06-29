L’vovo withdraws from Cotton Fest due to health issues

By Lineo Lesemane

L’vovo Derrango has announced that he will not perform at Cotton Fest this weekend due to health concerns.

In December last year, the musician was admitted to hospital after suffering a minor stroke while performing in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement he released on social media, L’vovo said the past few months have been one of the toughest periods in his life.

He added: “I’ve literally had to watch my life flash before me. Through it all, I’ve received unwavering support from my fans, family, and friends. I’ve been in constant engagement with my doctor these past few days about my condition”.

The Bayang’sukela hitmaker said after a lengthy discussion with his doctor, he decided to withdraw from performing at the festival.

“My sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused, and I hope to partake in the festival in the future when I have fully recovered,” he wrote.

Concertgoers not happy with L’vovo being on the lineup

After Cotton Fest lineup announcement, some people took to social media to complain about L’vovo, saying they do not want him on the lineup.

Responding to the backlash, the award-winning musician posted a video on social media saying: “I hear I’ve been trending for days on social media. It means you guys want to see me, and I will not disappoint you. I will be at Cotton Fest on July 2.”

About Cotton Fest Durban

For the very first time, the music and lifestyle festival will be in Durban, at the Kings Park Stadium Outer Fields.

The lineup features young emerging talents and popular acts like A-Reece, Sjava, Emtee, Babes Wodumo, Big Zulu, Pabi Cooper, Kabza De Small, and many other Mzansi music stars.

Co-founder, Bianca Naidoo, told IOL that she is happy to bring Cotton Fest home.

“Durban has always been a city that openly embraces and supports music and youth culture. And we are thrilled to finally bring Cotton Fest home.

“It’s particularly special to the whole team, and as always, we plan to bring together some of the biggest names from across the country to not only create an unforgettable experience for the Durban family but celebrate how precious life is.”

