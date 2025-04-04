‘They didn’t believe us but we believe you CweCwe’: Teary Amanda Du-Pont

Other celebrities, including DJ Zinhle and Somizi, are also rallying behind CweCwe’s fight for justice.

Media personality Amanda Du-Pont has posted a video of herself crying on TikTok in support of CweCwe.

CweCwe, a seven-year-old pupil, was allegedly sexually assaulted on her school premises in the Eastern Cape in October last year.

Amanda, whose case was withdrawn last year, said that while “the system failed” her, she will stand up for CweCwe.

“They didn’t believe us, but we believe you, CweCwe. Many are standing up for you, baby, because the system failed us when we stood up for ourselves.

“No child deserves that. A system that keeps failing victims of gender-based violence and rape,” Du-Pont wrote, captioning her video.

Other celebrities rally behind CweCwe

Many South African celebrities, including DJ Zinhle and Somizi Mhlongo, have pledged their support for CweCwe.

CweCwe’s widely publicised case has sparked outrage on social media, with notable organisations, public figures and ordinary citizens seeking justice for her.

Multi-award-winning DJ Zinhle recently vowed in a video that she will use all her resources to ensure that CweCwe gets justice.

“I will use my resources, my voice, to help wherever I can. This is a very sensitive issue that involves a seven-year-old and her family, and I want to commend you for all the work that you have done to bring attention to this matter and to fight for justice.

“I am scared to reach out to CweCwe’s mother. I will, but I have not summed up enough courage to talk to a mother of a seven-year-old whose child has been violated in this way,” she said, encouraging her followers to sign the petition for justice for CweCwe.

DJ Zinhle says she's going to use all the resources she has to ensure Cwecwe gets justice.#JusticeForCwecwe pic.twitter.com/Thzf6nijRA April 2, 2025

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo emphasised the importance of using their platforms to amplify CweCwe’s story.

