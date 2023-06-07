K.O to host concert at Constitutional Hill

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

South African Hip Hop star K.O on Monday shared news of his upcoming concert K.O LIVE AT THE HILL at Constitutional Hill.

Mr Cashtime, as known by his fans, shared the exiting news on Instagram.

He described the concert as a unique and extraordinary night that he intends to commemorate with those who have supported him throughout his career.

The rapper also assured his followers that he would give his all on stage, pouring his heart, effort, and emotions into the performance, scheduled to take place on 29 July 2023.

K.O a culture icon

K.O has emerged as a cultural symbol and one of the most acclaimed musicians throughout Africa, particularly recognised as the leading Hip Hop artist on the continent.

His extensive discography resonates with listeners in over 180 countries worldwide, and his ambition remains insatiable.

According to a statement, the rapper is determined in his next endeavour, which is to propel South African music to new heights on the global stage. With this aspiration driving him, K.O has meticulously planned a unique event: a single-night concert on 29 July 2023, to be held at Constitution Hill, fittingly titled K.O LIVE AT THE HILL.

Rapper K.O. Picture: Instagram @mrcashtime

Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming concert in a statement, K.O said that the concert is a long overdue experience for his supporters, and a much-needed moment of retrospection in his career.

“Sometimes we get so lost in the thrill of chasing the next moment of glory we forget to stop and pat ourselves on the shoulder or reflectively take in the story of our journey and just how far we’ve come.

“LIVE AT THE HILL is a much-needed moment of retrospection in the career of Ntokozo Mdluli and how as a man I was blessed enough to touch and change a plethora of lives through my work.

“A long overdue experience for my supporters who’ve been through thick and thin with me,” said K.O.

Seven nominations

At the recent Metro FM Awards, K.O. was nominated in seven categories including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Hip Hop Artist and Best Male Artist.

It was anticipated that AKA would win a number of those awards, following his murder earlier this year and the release of his last album.

Concert a curated experience

According to the statement, this concert will offer a thoughtfully curated experience.

“The concert will be a curated experience that will celebrate K.O’s journey and his amazing repertoire in an intimate concert where K.O will share his music, art, and soul with his fans in a once in a lifetime moment in culture,” read the statement.

*Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane

