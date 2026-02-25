MacG’s podcast newbies: Nota Baloyi and Ngizwe Mchunu join network – ‘lawyers are ready’

Podcast and Chill Network stuns fans with controversial hosts and bold rebrand.

South Africa’s podcasting space is about to get louder, bolder, and far more controversial. The Podcast and Chill Network has officially ushered in what founder MacG calls a “new era”. At the centre are two of the country’s most polarising voices: Nota Baloyi and Ngizwe Mchunu.

The major reshuffle was unveiled during a live-streamed event on YouTube on Tuesday evening at Theatre on the Square in Sandton City.

Meanwhile, a live audience gathered to witness what was described as a “cabinet reshuffle” of shows and talent.

Nota Baloyi joins rebranded ‘Music Pulse’

In one of the biggest announcements of the night, Piano Pulse officially rebranded to Music Pulse. It is now expanding its scope beyond amapiano to include gospel, hip hop, house, Afro house, and maskandi.

Nota, born Nhlamulo Baloyi, joins existing hosts Thakgi Ledwaba, Sfiso Ndlovu, and Khanyi Mars.

Alongside new additions Shabba wa Ma2K and Material Don Dada, the cultural skhothane, will have their own show. The show will be aimed at the kasi market.

As Don openly declared, “everything starts in Soweto.”

Chief executive Bala Dama told the audience that the show had “fulfilled its original purpose”. Moreover, he said it was time for the platform to grow while maintaining “the same energy and spirit that built it”.

Nota’s addition is already raising eyebrows.

The outspoken music executive and aficionado has previously dominated headlines for explosive social media rants and public spats with artists.

He is also known for controversial commentary on the South African entertainment industry.

His past legal troubles and inflammatory remarks have made him one of the most debated figures in local pop culture. Consequently, his reputation could either electrify or destabilise the new-look show.

Ngizwe Mchunu’s podcast debut

Equally headline-grabbing is the introduction of Bhinca Nation, a brand-new show hosted by Ngizwe Mchunu and Pinky Smalest.

Ngizwe, a self-proclaimed Zulu traditionalist and activist, has long been a lightning rod for controversy. From his outspoken political views to past legal issues related to public unrest commentary, he has built a reputation for provocative statements. In turn, those statements divide public opinion.

At times, leading to criminal charges.

His arrival signals that the network is leaning into bold, culture-driven discourse, no matter how uncomfortable.

Adding to the intrigue, the Podcast and Chill Network’s social media team tweeted ahead of the announcements that they “have lawyers on standby”. This was a tongue-in-cheek but telling nod to the kind of firestorm these personalities often attract.

Sport, kasi culture and expansion

The reshuffle didn’t stop there.

Onside Back to Kasi is evolving into a dedicated PSL-focused football show, now titled Onside. Back to Diski will feature former football stars Steve Lekoela and Thulasizwe Mbuyane. They will join the panel to sharpen its local league analysis.

Other shows under the expanding umbrella include Kasi Jam, Read The Room, All The Smoke, Spreading Humour, and the flagship Podcast and Chill with MacG. All form part of what many are calling South Africa’s answer to a full-scale digital entertainment hub.

MacG likened the move to building a content empire similar to how DStv dominates television. However, this will be in podcast and streaming form.

The goal? Create an all-in-one destination where audiences can ditch traditional TV and consume hyper-local, unfiltered content in one ecosystem.

A risky but revolutionary move?

By recruiting high-risk, high-engagement personalities like Nota and Ngizwe, the network is clearly betting on virality, cultural relevance, and fearless commentary.

Whether that gamble pays off or lands them in constant legal battles remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: next week’s episodes won’t be quiet.

And with lawyers allegedly on standby, neither will the aftermath.