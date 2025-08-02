Laconco, Lootlove and Relebogile Mabotja among big winners at Basadi in Music Vanguard Awards

The Vanguard Awards recognise women in often-overlooked roles.

The fourth annual Basadi in Music awards commenced with the Vanguard Awards on Friday, 1 August, in a dazzling opening night at the Joburg Theatre.

The Vanguard Awards recognise women in often-overlooked roles – from managers and producers to stylists and other creatives who drive the industry’s success stories.

Among the night’s big winners were popular media personalities Laconco, who walked away with podcast presenter of the year, and Lootlove, who scooped entertainment radio presenter of the year. Radio host and producer Relebogile Mabotja was named entertainment TV producer of the year.

The ceremony was brought to life with soul-stirring performances by Moneoa and Zama Jobe, followed by a high-energy hip-hop medley featuring Dyna Steez, Moozlie, Rouge and Nadia Nakai. The evening concluded with a soulful set by Babalwa M.

Recognising often overlooked

Speaking to The Citizen, musician Cici emphasised the significance of the Vanguard Awards in recognising contributions that are often overlooked by the industry.

“These awards are so important because the people working behind the scenes rarely get recognised. That includes journalists – you’re the ones who give us a platform, who make sure people hear about us, see us and get to know who we are beyond just being artists.”

The evening also saw special honours awarded to two trailblazing women.

Portia Mngomezulu, founder and CEO of Portia M Skin Solutions, received the Mosadi in Business award, presented by Brand South Africa.

Bongi “Sis Bongi” Mlotshwa was named trailblazer of the year for over three decades of excellence in beauty and television.

Basadi in Music CEO Hloni Modise-Matau highlighted the growth of the awards, noting it reflects the rising influence of women in all corners of the industry, from the stage to boardrooms, studios and behind the scenes creative spaces.

“What began as a single night of recognition has grown into a two-day celebration of women’s excellence in music and entertainment,” she said.

“Tonight we honoured the women whose work often goes unseen but is vital to the success of the artists and the industry. Basadi in Music exists to spotlight their talent, their dedication and the powerful role they play in shaping South Africa’s music landscape.”

The festivities continue this evening, Saturday 2 August, with the spotlight shifting to the artists themselves at the main Music Awards ceremony, also taking place at the Joburg Theatre.

Full list of Vanguard Award winners:

Artist manager of the year – Tholsi Pillay

Make-up artist of the year – Nomsa Madida

Hairstylist of the year – Tumelo MJ Afrobotique

Entertainment journalist of the year – Mapule Pule

Choreographer of the year – Tlhogi Molefi

Entertainment TV presenter of the year – Zanele Potelwa

Entertainment radio presenter of the year – Lootlove

Podcast presenter of the year – Laconco

Entertainment TV producer of the year – Relebogile Mabotja

Entertainment radio producer of the year – Noni Khumalo

