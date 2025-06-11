‘Their win is South Africa’s win’: Deputy Minister Peace Mabe celebrates TxC’s BET award

The Eastern Cape duo was named Best New International Act at the 2025 BET Awards.

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, has congratulated Amapiano duo TxC on their historic BET Award win.

The Eastern Cape duo were named Best New International Act at the 2025 BET Awards, held on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

TxC, made up of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, is the first South African DJ duo to win the award.

Mabe said the duo’s win is a proud moment for young creatives across the country.

“TxC’s win is a beautiful reminder of the extraordinary talent we have in this country. These young women have worked tirelessly, broken barriers, and shown that South African sound can resonate across the world. Their win is South Africa’s win.

“This moment belongs to every young girl with a dream and to every artist who dares to be different. What TxC have achieved is not just personal — it is symbolic. It tells our youth that global stages are within reach.”

Mabe added that her department would continue to support young artists with access to resources, platforms, and global exposure.

“We remain committed to nurturing our creatives from the ground up. Our job is to make sure that more artists like TxC have the space and support to rise, thrive, and represent our culture with pride.

“Today, we celebrate TxC. But we also remember that today’s victories are built on yesterday’s foundations. That’s what keeps our culture alive.”

TxC: ‘This is our very first award’

The duo were among only two African winners in this year’s BET Awards music categories, alongside Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, who took home the Best International Act award.

Speaking to the media on the red carpet, TxC said they are proud to represent South Africa and Amapiano music on an international platform.

“This is our very first award, and to win it on an international stage like this is unbelievable.

“We’re just so grateful to represent South Africa and Amapiano music. It’s a win for us, for the genre, and for all the young women coming up in this space,” said Reid, as quoted by TimesLIVE.

