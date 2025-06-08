Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Mandisi Dyantyis misses nine-hour mark target as Kabelo Mabalane bags his 13th Comrades medal

Picture of Bonginkosi Tiwane

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

8 June 2025

05:38 pm

Rise Mzansi’s Chief Organiser, Makashule Gana, recorded impressive numbers at this year’s Comrades.

Mandisi and kabelo at Comrades 2025

Mandisi Dyantyis, Kabelo Mabalane and Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana at Comrades Marathon 2025. Pictures: @Moanerleaser(X),kabelomabalane (Instagram) and @Makashule (X)

Despite his desire to beat his time from last year, musician Mandisi Dyantyis didn’t meet his nine-hour target in his participation in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

“Honestly, runners who are running in my sort of ability are constantly trying to get to the nine-hour mark,” Dyantyis told The Citizen earlier this week, just days before the race.

“So anything in the nine-hour mark, that’s sort of our holy grail, as it were. So it’s not going to be different for me this year, I’ll try and be around that nine-hour mark.”

Dyantyis’ finishing time this year was 10:44:17 at an average pace of 7:10.

ALSO READ: Mandisi Dyantyis running for the Methodist Church at this year’s Comrades Marathon

Mandisi Dyantyis’ slight drop

This represents a drop from last year’s numbers, which were 9:33:58 at an average pace of 6:41 min/km.

This meant he crossed the finish line just after 3 pm, making Dyantyis one of the 1,313 athletes who ran and finished the race before the 12-hour cut-off time.

According to the Comrades website, the Molweni singer went over the finish line at 4:29 pm.

Dyantyis’ participation in this year’s Comrades, which was his third, was also about raising awareness and funds for the Methodist Church.

“The Methodist church has a bursary fund that helps underprivileged kids with registration, books and with things in the university. It’s been going on forever, but its funds have depleted, so we’re just doing whatever we can,” Dyantyis told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Jazz muso Mandisi Dyantyis clocks-in impressive time at Comrades Marathon

Kabelo Mabalane and others  

Kwaito artist and now preacher, Kabelo Mabalane, participated in his 13th Comrades and finished the race in just under 10 hours.

Crossing the finish line just after 3:30 pm, the media personality recorded these numbers: 9:53:00 at an average pace of 6:36 min/km.

His wife, actress Gail Mabalane, was cheering her husband on. In one of Gail’s Instagram stories, the Unseen actress said she was part of the Comrades’ wives’ supporters club.

Rise Mzansi’s Chief Organiser and Member of Parliament, Makashule Gana, recorded impressive numbers at this year’s Comrades.

“Runner 6812 has finished Comrades with a time of 09h17. This is 2nd best time. My training delivered,” wrote the politician on his X account.

Gana finished the race just two minutes after 3 pm, running at an average pace of 06:12 min/km. He was on the road for nine hours, 17 minutes and nine seconds.

@glorianokwazi Part 2 of our Comrades prep vlog✨🤸‍♀️💕 Love yooooooou goodnight munuuuuu💕❤️ #gloriangcobo ♬ original sound – Gloria💕

Other popular faces at this year’s Comrades are influencers Gloria Nokwazi Ngcobo and FitMasi.

NOW READ: ‘It changes me’: Emotional Gerda Steyn delighted with fourth Comrades win

Read more on these topics

Comrades Marathon Kabelo Mabalane Makashule Gana road running

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Recipes Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: We need a ceasefire in the war on children
World Accusations and threats fly as Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row
Crime These are Gauteng’s hotspots for murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking and house robbery
News ‘War on Leaks’ programme: SIU reveals R2.2bn budget balloons to over R4bn

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp