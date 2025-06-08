Mandisi Dyantyis misses nine-hour mark target as Kabelo Mabalane bags his 13th Comrades medal

Rise Mzansi’s Chief Organiser, Makashule Gana, recorded impressive numbers at this year’s Comrades.

Despite his desire to beat his time from last year, musician Mandisi Dyantyis didn’t meet his nine-hour target in his participation in this year’s Comrades Marathon.

“Honestly, runners who are running in my sort of ability are constantly trying to get to the nine-hour mark,” Dyantyis told The Citizen earlier this week, just days before the race.

Spotted Mandisi Dyantyis as well.

“So anything in the nine-hour mark, that’s sort of our holy grail, as it were. So it’s not going to be different for me this year, I’ll try and be around that nine-hour mark.”

Dyantyis’ finishing time this year was 10:44:17 at an average pace of 7:10.

Mandisi Dyantyis’ slight drop

This represents a drop from last year’s numbers, which were 9:33:58 at an average pace of 6:41 min/km.

This meant he crossed the finish line just after 3 pm, making Dyantyis one of the 1,313 athletes who ran and finished the race before the 12-hour cut-off time.

According to the Comrades website, the Molweni singer went over the finish line at 4:29 pm.

Dyantyis’ participation in this year’s Comrades, which was his third, was also about raising awareness and funds for the Methodist Church.

“The Methodist church has a bursary fund that helps underprivileged kids with registration, books and with things in the university. It’s been going on forever, but its funds have depleted, so we’re just doing whatever we can,” Dyantyis told The Citizen.

Kabelo Mabalane and others

Kwaito artist and now preacher, Kabelo Mabalane, participated in his 13th Comrades and finished the race in just under 10 hours.

Crossing the finish line just after 3:30 pm, the media personality recorded these numbers: 9:53:00 at an average pace of 6:36 min/km.

Attention all South Africans 🇿🇦🚨



Kabelo Mabalane has some advice for you 😏💪



Kabelo Mabalane has some advice for you

His wife, actress Gail Mabalane, was cheering her husband on. In one of Gail’s Instagram stories, the Unseen actress said she was part of the Comrades’ wives’ supporters club.

Rise Mzansi’s Chief Organiser and Member of Parliament, Makashule Gana, recorded impressive numbers at this year’s Comrades.

I dedicate this Comrades to my good friend Khethamabala Sithole of @IFP_Indlovu , Jobe, who was laid to rest today.

“Runner 6812 has finished Comrades with a time of 09h17. This is 2nd best time. My training delivered,” wrote the politician on his X account.

Gana finished the race just two minutes after 3 pm, running at an average pace of 06:12 min/km. He was on the road for nine hours, 17 minutes and nine seconds.

Other popular faces at this year’s Comrades are influencers Gloria Nokwazi Ngcobo and FitMasi.

