Top 10 stories of the day: Zille for Joburg mayor? | Comrades Marathon | Batohi clarifies NPA claims

In today’s news update, DA’s Helen Zille is considering contesting to become the next Joburg mayor, while Gerda Steyn clinched her fourth Comrades Marathon win.

Additionally, NDPP Shamila Batohi was reportedly summoned to a meeting on Friday.

ActionSA-ANC slams Zille’s plans for Joburg: ‘They do not believe in black excellence’

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he is shocked by Helen Zille’s dream to become the next mayor of Johannesburg.

The DA’s federal council chairperson is considering putting her hand up to become mayor of the City of Johannesburg after next year’s local government elections.

‘It changes me’: Emotional Gerda Steyn delighted with fourth Comrades win

Gerda Steyn winning the women’s race at last year’s Comrades Marathon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Though spectators might have become accustomed to Gerda Steyn winning ultra-marathons, the 35-year-old runner says she still feels an overwhelming sense of emotion when she triumphs in big races.

Steyn picked up her fourth victory at the Comrades Marathon in Durban on Sunday.

Batohi clarifies NPA infiltration claims to justice minister amid criticism.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has come under scrutiny after alleging that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been “infiltrated” by rogue elements.

Batohi made the claims during recent interviews this week although she denied any interference from the executive.

City of Johannesburg councillor allegedly used municipality’s BMW X3 for political activities in KZN, says DA

The all-new BMW X3 in X50 guise. Picture: BMW

The DA in Johannesburg is requesting an urgent investigation into the use of a city-owned luxury vehicle by one of the members of the Government of Local Unity (GLU) for party activities.

The party claims that one of the members of the mayoral committee travelled to KwaZulu-Natal last weekend using the City’s BMW X3.

R6.4 billion for Polokwane

Cllr Makoro Mosema John Mpe Executive Mayor of Polokwane Municipality on 25 January 2022 in Polokwane. Photo: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

The Limpopo’s Polokwane municipality has tabled a pro-poor budget of R6.4 billion, but the municipality’s dream of becoming a metro is marred by acute water challenges, involving billions of rands.

