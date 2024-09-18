Double exit stuns MasterChef SA: Two top 10 contestants exit

Nothing could prepare Masterchef SA viewers for the jaw-dropping double exit that unfolded in the latest episode.

Season 5 of MasterChef South Africa has been a whirlwind of surprises, with inventive, Mzansi-inspired challenges pushing the limits of the home cooks’ creativity.

Renowned guest chefs also turned up the heat in the kitchen, adding unexpected twists to the competition.

The rollercoaster ride continued with unpredictable outcomes, as top performers one week found themselves at the bottom the next, while those struggling made triumphant comebacks. But nothing could prepare viewers for the jaw-dropping double exit that unfolded in the latest episode.

Two fan favourites leave the kitchen

First, Shreya Beekhum from Durban shocked everyone when she announced her decision to leave the competition due to personal reasons.

Known for her honest reflections on her battle with ADHD and anxiety, Shreya said the combination of emotional news from her family and her own mental health struggles led her to choose self-care over continuing in the competition.

Despite some highs and lows, Shreya was a fan favourite, and her quirky charm will be missed.

The shocks didn’t stop there. Refe Zambila’s dreams of becoming the next Master Chef came to a devastating end after her innovative fusion dish failed to impress the judges.

Despite her enthusiasm, the pasta was undercooked, sealing her fate.

Her elimination left both the judges and fellow contestants in disbelief, as Refe had been gaining momentum in recent challenges, earning praise for her creative dishes.

Guest judge adds sizzle to the show

The home cooks were left in awe when visionary restaurateur Alessandro “Alex” Mosupi Kojane stepped into the MasterChef kitchen as this week’s guest judge.

But his presence only heightened the pressure, especially for Lona and Naledi.

Alex’s Bryanston eatery, Gemelli, is one of Naledi’s favourite spots, and the thought of cooking for her culinary idol left her overwhelmed with emotion.

Meanwhile, Lona sensed that this might not be the best moment to opt for pasta.

This week’s challenge? A hearty, family-style meal blending the rich culinary traditions of Italy and South Africa using ingredients from the pantry. The twist? If they chose pasta, it had to be made from scratch.

Disappointing pasta dish derails Refe’s MasterChef dreams

Refe Zambila Picture: MasterChef South Africa

Refe, brimming with excitement in the kitchen this week, aimed to capture the essence of her granny’s beloved Saturday meal – pap, wors, and sous.

However, when Refe presented her pappardelle and meatballs with a tomato-based sauce, bone marrow, green peppers, basil oil, and roasted garlic in the taste room, she felt confident that she had nailed it. She was proud of how everything came together.

Sadly, the judges didn’t share her enthusiasm. Zola praised the sauce and the texture of the meatballs, which subtly evoked the taste of boerewors, but criticized the pasta for being too thick and undercooked. Justine, a fan of pappardelle, was disappointed that it marred Refe’s dish.

Refe ended up in the bottom three, alongside Nash and Chanel. Chanel’s Ricotta ravioli missed the mark in blending Italian and South African influences. Nash’s sweet potato was excellent, but his oxtail was underdone and lacked seasoning.

Refe’s departure shocks ‘MasterChef SA’

The judges’ decision to send Refe home left her and her MasterChef South Africa peers stunned. During her farewell, Justine praised Refe’s composure throughout the challenges, even noting her singing at her workstation.

“The kitchen is your natural habitat, but today wasn’t your day. That pasta wasn’t up to par,” Justine remarked.

Before this pivotal moment, Refe had been a strong contender, notably winning the fridge leftover challenge with her inventive take on bully beef, and securing a top-three spot with her potstickers at the cabbage contest.

*On Saturday MasterChef South Africa will be screened at 20:30 on S3 (formerly SABC 3), due to live sport with a rebroadcast on SABC 2 on Sundays at 18:30. S3 viewers can also watch it on Wednesdays at 18:00. The episodes are available on the SABC streaming app.