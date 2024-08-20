Air fryers: Fad or the next big thing?

Air fryers are now as common as vacuum cleaners, and it’s possible that future generations will view them as essential appliances.

Picture: iStock

In South African kitchens, air fryers are quickly becoming the go-to appliance, effortlessly handling everything from crispy chicken nuggets to a traditional melktert on lazy Sundays.

If you haven’t yet embraced the trend, chances are you’ve already tasted something prepared in an air fryer, as friends and family are increasingly using them.

The rapid rise of air fryers is noteworthy.

According to BrandMapp, which surveyed over 33,000 South African adults with a monthly income of R10,000 or more, air fryer ownership surged from 26% in 2022 to 41% in 2023.

Much like the microwave, the air fryer promises speed and convenience. However, its functions differ significantly from those of a microwave. Instead, it competes with the traditional oven, offering a unique cooking method.

Air fryers are the healthier, faster kitchen favorite

The air fryer uses convection to achieve a crispy texture similar to frying but with hot air instead of oil. This makes it appealing to those focused on healthy eating or weight management.

Additionally, it can be quicker and more energy-efficient than using a stovetop or oven, which could explain its growing popularity.

BrandMapp’s Director of Storytelling, Brandon De Kock, highlights a remarkable 50% increase in air fryer ownership over just one year. They are now as common as vacuum cleaners, and future generations may view them as essential appliances.

Currently, nearly 90% of middle-class households own an air fryer, while about 60% of South African homes use microwaves. This suggests that, contrary to some opinions, it’s not just a passing trend.

In the higher-end market, 72% of households own one. Even in lower mid-income households earning between R10,000 and R15,000, 23% have them.

This indicates a broad appeal across income levels, reflecting a shift towards more aspirational consumer behaviour.

Convenience for busy lives

De Kock attributes the air fryer’s success to its convenience.

It is user-friendly, safe, and energy-efficient, making it ideal for busy families and individuals. While it has limitations, such as a longer cooking time for some items and limited capacity, its benefits often outweigh these drawbacks.

As de Kock says, “If you live alone or if your family has very different meal requirements, having a small, very efficient oven on hand is a game-changer. And let’s not forget that, as we know from BrandMapp, only half the consumer market is actually into cooking. The other half just want to get something tasty on the table as quickly and easily as possible.

“So, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if, when our new BrandMapp 2024 survey is released before the end of the year, air fryer ownership is already up to 50%. Watch this space!”

