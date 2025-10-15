Miss SA, Simphiwe Dana and Nonku Williams bag drama queen nomination at Feather Awards

The awards celebrate those who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ community.

The 2025 Feather Awards nominations have been announced, recognising some of South Africa’s biggest names in entertainment, fashion and advocacy.

Simphiwe Dana, Nonku Williams and the Miss South Africa Organisation have all been nominated for drama queen of the year.

Nonku has kept audiences on their toes with her antics on The Real Housewives of Durban, while the Miss South Africa Organisation’s delays and restructuring have drawn attention.

Dana, meanwhile, may have clinched her nomination with that eyebrow-raising hair comment.

The Feather Awards celebrate those who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ community.

Thami Dish, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said the event’s role is now more vital than ever.

“In a time when the global environment for queer people is increasingly challenging, our role in fostering crucial dialogue, driving awareness and advocating for tangible policy change is more vital than ever.

“We are a platform that doesn’t just celebrate; we agitate, educate and work towards a safer and more equitable South Africa for all.”

Here are the nominees for the 2025 Feather Awards:

Cutest couple of the year

Selaelo and Kgomotso Mannya

Jojo and Calvin Robinson

Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo

Drama queen of the year

Simphiwe Dana

Miss South Africa Organisation

Nonku Williams

Socialite of the year

Minnie Dlamini

Gogo Skhotheni

DJ Tira

African feather of the year

John Meletsi

Hot chick of the year

Natasha Joubert

Luyanda Zuma

Caylene

Musician of the Year

Nkosazana Daughter

Craig Lucas

Mawhoo

Designer of the year

Xhvnti Mpu

Mzukisi Mbane

Gugu Peteni

Diva extraordinaire of the year

Lilian Dube

Kefilwe Mabote

Jojo Robinson

Social media personality of the year

Zaca Dominic

Shoun B

Thobi Mashitiso

Role model of the year (honorary recipient)

Lee-che Janecke

Fag hag of the year (honorary recipient)

Busiswa

Best styled individual

Kagiso Mogola

Mordecai

Mawhoo

Sports personality of the year

Refiloe Jane

Andile Dlamini

Dirkie Chamberlin

Hunk of the year

Troy Malange

FreshbyCaddy

Prince Beez

Media award of the year (honorary recipient)

Netflix

Global feather of the year

Jacqueline Kasha (Uganda)

Best LGBTIQ+ yruth movement (honorary Recipient)

Zandile Mabaso

Simon Nkoli award

Luiz De Barros

Best LGBTIQ+ initiative in the public sector (honorary recipient)

The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill

Best LGBTIQ+ initiative in the private sector (honorary recipient)

Nedbank #PrideAtWork

