Miss SA, Simphiwe Dana and Nonku Williams bag drama queen nomination at Feather Awards

The awards celebrate those who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ community.
The 2025 Feather Awards nominations have been announced, recognising some of South Africa’s biggest names in entertainment, fashion and advocacy.
Simphiwe Dana, Nonku Williams and the Miss South Africa Organisation have all been nominated for drama queen of the year.
Nonku has kept audiences on their toes with her antics on The Real Housewives of Durban, while the Miss South Africa Organisation’s delays and restructuring have drawn attention.
Dana, meanwhile, may have clinched her nomination with that eyebrow-raising hair comment.
READ MORE: ‘I’m fed up’: Simphiwe Dana accuses Nomzamo Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyle
The Feather Awards celebrate those who support, inspire and empower the LGBTIQ+ community.
Thami Dish, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said the event’s role is now more vital than ever.
“In a time when the global environment for queer people is increasingly challenging, our role in fostering crucial dialogue, driving awareness and advocating for tangible policy change is more vital than ever.
“We are a platform that doesn’t just celebrate; we agitate, educate and work towards a safer and more equitable South Africa for all.”
Here are the nominees for the 2025 Feather Awards:
Cutest couple of the year
- Selaelo and Kgomotso Mannya
- Jojo and Calvin Robinson
- Crosby Jodwana and Sean Nhlapo
Drama queen of the year
- Simphiwe Dana
- Miss South Africa Organisation
- Nonku Williams
Socialite of the year
- Minnie Dlamini
- Gogo Skhotheni
- DJ Tira
African feather of the year
- John Meletsi
Hot chick of the year
- Natasha Joubert
- Luyanda Zuma
- Caylene
Musician of the Year
- Nkosazana Daughter
- Craig Lucas
- Mawhoo
Designer of the year
- Xhvnti Mpu
- Mzukisi Mbane
- Gugu Peteni
Diva extraordinaire of the year
- Lilian Dube
- Kefilwe Mabote
- Jojo Robinson
Social media personality of the year
- Zaca Dominic
- Shoun B
- Thobi Mashitiso
Role model of the year (honorary recipient)
- Lee-che Janecke
Fag hag of the year (honorary recipient)
- Busiswa
Best styled individual
- Kagiso Mogola
- Mordecai
- Mawhoo
Sports personality of the year
- Refiloe Jane
- Andile Dlamini
- Dirkie Chamberlin
Hunk of the year
- Troy Malange
- FreshbyCaddy
- Prince Beez
Media award of the year (honorary recipient)
- Netflix
Global feather of the year
- Jacqueline Kasha (Uganda)
Best LGBTIQ+ yruth movement (honorary Recipient)
- Zandile Mabaso
Simon Nkoli award
- Luiz De Barros
Best LGBTIQ+ initiative in the public sector (honorary recipient)
- The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
Best LGBTIQ+ initiative in the private sector (honorary recipient)
- Nedbank #PrideAtWork
NOW READ: ‘Very rough and sad year for me’: D’Angelo’s son speaks out following singer’s death