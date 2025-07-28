‘I’m fed up’: Simphiwe Dana accuses Nomzamo Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyle

Simphiwe says she is disappointed in Nomzamo and the 'Shaka iLembe' crew for not acknowledging her as the inspiration.

From left to right: Simphiwe Dana and Nomzamo Mbatha. Pictures: Instagram

Legendary singer Simphiwe Dana has taken to her social media platforms to blast actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Ndiredi hitmaker, popularly known for embracing Afrocentric hairstyles, is accusing Mbatha of appropriating her hairstyle without acknowledging her as the inspiration.

“Honey, there’s a difference between appreciation and appropriation. You’re not the only one. I’m fed up. It’s deeply disconcerting and cringe,” Dana wrote, reposting Mbatha’s picture on Instagram.

Mbatha, who stars in the Mzansi Magic historical drama Shaka iLembe, has been showcasing various traditional hairstyles both on-screen and during promotional appearances for the show.

Dana said Mbatha, along with the Shaka iLembe team, should have “at least acknowledged” her as the inspiration.

“Together with the Shaka iLembe crew. I’m so disappointed. Because I love you,” she said in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

She added on X: “I don’t know if it’s a lack of creative thinking or what. I don’t mind being appreciated. But stealing my brand ideas and not acknowledging me is foul, appropriative and exploitative. Stop.

The Citizen has reached out to the Shaka iLembe team and Nomzamo Mbatha for comment. This article will be updated once a response is received.

Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates African hair globally

In June this year, Nomzamo Mbatha was announced as the first South African ambassador for iconic ethnic haircare brand Creme of Nature.

Zandi Zinganto, Brand Manager for Creme of Nature South Africa, said Nomzamo is a perfect fit for the brand’s “Rooted in Radiance” campaign.

“Nomzamo embodies the essence of our Rooted in Radiance message. She is powerful, graceful, and celebrates African authenticity in all expressions of her brand image.

“Her partnership with us is not just another beauty campaign, but an ode to authentic African beauty, culture, and the beauty of textured hair in women.”

