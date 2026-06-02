Moses Moloi wins Best Chef Award for a third time, cementing his place among SA’s culinary elite

Chef Moses Moloi's rise from one of Sandton's most celebrated kitchens to becoming the driving force behind his own restaurant empire has once again been recognised on a national stage.

Besele Moses Moloi was named Best Chef at the South Africa Restaurant Awards 2026, marking the third time he has received the prestigious accolade and further solidifying his status as one of the country’s most accomplished culinary figures.

The awards ceremony, held at Hotel Sky Sandton, celebrated excellence across South Africa’s hospitality and restaurant sectors, with more than 1.2 million public votes cast across various categories.

While the award recognises his achievements over the past year, it also serves as a powerful acknowledgement of a journey that has transformed Moloi from an acclaimed executive chef into one of South Africa’s most influential restaurateurs.

For many diners, Moloi’s name became synonymous with Zioux, the upscale Sandton restaurant where he built a reputation for innovative cuisine and elevated dining experiences. His work at the restaurant helped establish it as one of Johannesburg’s most talked-about dining destinations and introduced a wider audience to his distinctive approach to modern gastronomy.

That foundation would eventually pave the way for his next chapter: the launch of Gigi Restaurant, a venture that allowed Moloi to further express his culinary vision while stepping into entrepreneurship.

The latest Best Chef award arrives at a significant moment in that evolution, recognising not only his skill in the kitchen but also his ability to build a brand that continues to resonate with diners and industry peers alike.

It was never about recognition

Speaking to The Citizen following previous award wins, Moloi emphasised that recognition has never been the driving force behind his career.

“Awards are never the goal, but they serve as a reminder that the hard work, sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed,” Moloi told The Citizen.

The chef has consistently credited his teams and collaborators for helping shape his success, describing the restaurant industry as one built on collective effort rather than individual achievement.

His third Best Chef title is particularly significant given the calibre of competition within South Africa’s restaurant landscape. Earlier this year, Moloi was shortlisted alongside some of the country’s most respected culinary talents for the 2026 awards, underlining the depth of talent currently shaping South African dining.

Over the years, he has become one of the most recognisable faces in South African food culture, and his journey reflects broader shifts in the country’s hospitality sector. As chefs increasingly move beyond traditional kitchen roles to become entrepreneurs, brand builders and cultural ambassadors, Moloi’s trajectory from Zioux to Gigi stands as one of the industry’s most notable success stories.

The award also reinforces the growing influence of South African chefs on the global culinary stage. Through a combination of technical excellence, innovation and an unwavering commitment to hospitality, the award-winner has helped showcase the calibre of talent emerging from the country’s kitchens.

Three Best Chef titles may place him among the country’s culinary elite, but his focus remains firmly on pushing boundaries, creating memorable dining experiences, and inspiring the next generation of chefs.

South Africa Restaurant Awards 2026: Key Winners

The South Africa Restaurant Awards 2026 celebrated excellence across the country’s hospitality industry, with winners including:

• Best Chef: Moses Moloi

• Best Culinary Experience: Tempo Luxury Restaurant (Sandton)

• Best Restaurant in Cape Town: La Colombe Restaurant

• Best Restaurant in Pretoria: Kream Restaurant

• Best Restaurant in Sandton: AURUM Restaurant

• Best Fine Dining: Flames Restaurant

• Best New Restaurant: S!gns

• Best Hospitality: Trumps Grillhouse & Butchery

• Best Hotel Restaurant: Qunu Restaurant at The Saxon Hotel

• Best Restaurant Chain: Col’Cacchio

• Best Bar: Alto234

• Best Restaurant in Gauteng: AURUM Restaurant