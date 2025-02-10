Father absence in SA: 24% of children live in homes without any adult men present

Only 35.6% of children lived in the same household with their biological father.

The number of children living with their biological fathers in South Africa has declined, while the percentage of those growing up in households with other adult men has increased.

This is according to the State of South African Fathers 2024 report, which examines fatherhood, caregiving roles and the social and economic pressures shaping family structures.

It was released last week by Stellenbosch University.

Most children live with an adult man

The report showed that in 2023 only 35.5% of children lived in the same household as their biological fathers, while 64.5% grew up without them.

However, a broader look at co-residence with men – including fathers and non-fathers – revealed that 76% of children lived in a household with an adult man and 24% of children lived in homes without any adult men present.

Of the 76%, only 35.6% lived with their biological father, while 40.4% lived with another adult man who was not their father.

The non-biological male figures may be older brothers, uncles, grandfathers, stepfathers, tenants, or co-residents – sometimes take on social fathering roles, providing support in place of biological fathers.

Effects of father absence

The report underscored the far-reaching effects of father absence on children and society. Kopano Ratele, co-author of the report and a researcher at the Tataokhona Project at Stellenbosch University, emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue.

“South Africa has one of the highest rates of children growing up without their biological fathers or, in some cases, without any biological parents at all.

“This reality – under-parented or unparented children – has profound psychological, social and economic consequences, both immediate and long-term.”

At the systemic level, the report points to high unemployment, deepening poverty and persistent inequalities as key factors driving shifts in family structures.

One notable trend Ratele highlighted was the rise in lone-parent households, which increased from 9% to 10%, while the percentage of children living in extended households declined from 64% to 62%.

Ratele stressed that even gradual changes in family dynamics should be closely monitored, as they reflect broader societal shifts.

Major challenges we must confront

“There are three major challenges we must confront. Firstly, financial stability directly impacts whether parents live with their children.

Families with stable incomes are significantly more likely to stay together.

“The legacy of apartheid-era family disruptions is still evident.

“Black and coloured families are less likely to have biological fathers present, suggesting that historical injustices continue to affect family structures.”

Data from the State of the World’s Fathers 2023 survey highlights significant gender disparities in financial support for children.

Women who provide financial support

It revealed that 85.1% of women reported financially supporting their biological children, compared to 79.8% of men.

It highlighted that 50.2% of women provided financial support to children who were not their biological children, compared to 44.2% of men.

The report said the findings align with the National Income Dynamics Study 2017, which showed a persistent financial support gap between mothers and fathers.

Peter Mathebula, a civil society activist and deputy chair of the Mpumalanga Men’s Sector, shed light on the root causes of father absenteeism and solutions.

“Father absence in SA is a complex issue, shaped by economic hardship, cultural expectations, interpersonal conflicts and lack of support for men,” he said.

High unemployment and financial stress often force fathers to leave their families in search of work, and in many cases, they disengage due to feelings of inadequacy.”

gender norms

Mathebula also highlighted gender norms and legal challenges that further alienate fathers.

“Cultural beliefs often reinforce the idea that caregiving is a mother’s responsibility, while unresolved parental disputes and weak legal frameworks make it harder for fathers to maintain relationships with their children.

“Absent fatherhood becomes a cycle – boys who grow up without fathers often struggle to become present and involved fathers themselves.”

Jean-Marie Nkurunziza, MenCare regional programme specialist at Sonke Gender Justice, highlighted the positive impact of engaged fathers.

“When fathers – whether biological or social – are actively involved in caregiving, it significantly boosts children’s cognitive, social, and emotional development.

“Involved fathers also tend to have stronger relationships with their partners, better mental health, and greater financial stability.”