Mthunzi Mvubu nails gong at Jazz awards while preparing for last tour with Shabaka and The Ancestors

Saxophonist Mthunzi Mvubu walked away with one of the sought-after awards at the Mzantsi Jazz awards held at the Soweto Theatre.

Award winning saxophonist Mthunzi Mvubu walked away with the Best Male at the Mzantsi Jazz Awards at The Soweto Theatre. Picture: Supplied

Alto saxophonist, flutist, and composer Mthunzi Mvubu walked away with the Best Male award at the recent Mzantsi Jazz Awards, this after releasing his debut album The 1st Gospel.

“It was my first time being at this award ceremony, first time at being at any award ceremony in fact, and I must say I really appreciate this initiative by bra Mongezi [Makhalima]. South African jazz musicians deserve their own night also,” Mvubu told The Citizen.

“It was really special receiving the award since it is my first and receiving it on my first album release is even more special.”

Among the nominees on that night were Mthobisi Mthalane, veteran instrumentalist Prince Lengoasa, Brenda Fassie’s nephew Robin Fassie and Victor Masondo.

The genre-focused awards founded by Mongezi Makhalima, took place last weekend at the Soweto Theatre. This was the seventh instalment of the awards.

“I was hoping to get both the best jazz album and best male awards,” Mvubu said about missing out on the Jazz Album of the Year award. This was awarded to Siyanqoba Mthethwa for his masterpiece titled Coming Out.

Other winners on the night included Nobuhle Ashanti who took the Best Female gong, Kofifi FM walked away with the Best Radio station playing Jazz award.

ALSO READ: Robin Fassie doesn’t feel pressured by his last name

A family thing

The night was made more special for Mvubu as his wife, renowned author and poet in her own right MoAfrika wa Mokgathi, was the host on the night.

“Well, she’s worked a lot of big stages in the past so it was normal for me except for the fact that she is the first woman in seven years to host these awards,” said Mvubu.

Speaking to The Citizen prior to the awards, MoAfrika said she was fully supporting her husband to nail a gong or two.

“I am rooting behind my husband yes,” said MoAfrika.

“I like the fairness of the process and me not being involved in that regard, it gives it a really honest and a transparent process altogether.”

“But I am rooting for him, he has put in a whole lot of work towards this album. After being in the business for quite a while, more than 20 years, and him releasing this album is a huge milestone,” MoAfrika said.

ALSO READ: MoAfrika wa Mokgathi on hosting the 7th Mzantsi Awards and love for jazz

Looking ahead

Mvubu’s first project has received rave reviews from ardent Jazz heads.

The album features some hitsongs such as Zig Zig and Shwele Pt.1.

“I’m happy how the public received it and wasn’t expecting the kind reception,” he said.

He is working on the follow-up to that album while collaborating with other artists. He has been playing with world-respected South African ensemble The Brother Moves On for a while now, even being on their last project.

He is also part of the collective Shabaka and The Ancestors, which is made up of various artists from Mzansi, alongside British jazz musician Shabaka Hutchings.

“We will have three [show] dates end of October in South Africa and two dates in Japan. Details will be announced in time,” Mvubu said.

Unfortunately, fans will be disappointed to hear that the collective is disbanding after releasing two projects together.

“Shabaka Hutchings is transitioning from the tenor sax to playing his special flutes.”

NOW READ: Dr. John Kani receives honour on his 80th birthday at The Market Theatre