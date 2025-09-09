Musa Keys bags two nods as BlissBouy and J John dominate 20th Xitsonga Music Awards

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony later this year.

Musa Keys has scooped two nominations at the 20th Annual Xitsonga Music Awards.

Hosted by SABC radio station Munghana Lonene FM, this year’s ceremony marks two decades of celebrating Xitsonga music.

The winners will be announced at a glittering event on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Thulamahashe Stadium in Mpumalanga, under the theme ‘20 – The Power of Music.”

Musa Keys is nominated in Best Xitsonga House Song of the Year for Vafana Va Mali with Gaza Boys, and in the hotly contested Most Popular Song of the Year category.

BlissBouy and J John lead the pack

J John The Big Baby and BlissBouy are this year’s frontrunners, each scoring five nominations. BlissBouy is nominated in key categories including Best Newcomer, Best Male Artist and Best Album for Mfana ka Gaza.

Meanwhile, J John is recognised in Best Male Artist, Best Album for Xitlhavi, and several collaborations.

Madikana Matjila, Business Unit Manager for SABC Limpopo Combo, said reaching 20 years of the Xitsonga Annual Music Awards is a historic milestone for them.

“These awards have not only celebrated the talent of our musicians but have also preserved and promoted our rich Xitsonga heritage. This year’s nominees reflect the growth and influence of our music industry,” he added.

The awards feature 16 competitive categories, with special honours including the Dr Thomas Chauke Award (for the artist collecting the most wins on the night) and Special Recipients Awards for cultural icons.

This year’s honourees include Mhani Flo and M G Ntlemo as Living Legends, with posthumous tributes to Ntombi Marhumbini, Ringo Mkhari and Isaac Chiloane.

Voting runs until Friday, 12 December 2025, while voting for the Most Popular Song of the Year continues until awards night at 20h00.

Full List of Nominees for the 20th Xitsonga Music Awards

Best Xitsonga Newcomer of The Year

BlissBouy

Cinna Mpaka

Rhuza de Prod

Licry

Mantsakosi

DJ Naughty SA

Best Xitsonga Gospel Song (Empfuxelelweni) of The Year

Zanele Mashabane – Ndzi Happy

The Grace Band – Yeso U Yima Na Hina

Mahungu – Ndzi lo tsetseleriwa

Worship House – Xikwembu Xa Masingita

The Living Rock Choir – Munghana Wamina

Best Xitsonga Gospel Song (Praise and Worship) of The Year

Bongani Mkhatshwa – Nsovo

Ma Bongi – Hi Wena Ntsena

Worship House – Khanimambo

Andy Masiya ft Gospel Silinda – Lunghisa Timhaka Ta Wena

Themba Nyathi ft Gospel Silinda and Hisa Wa Tiko – Famba na hina

Best Xitsonga Disco Song of The Year

DR Macheke – Ngholovhani

King Soshangani – Vutlhari

Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena

Teddy Mikhulu – Xilambhana

Celee Celee ft Hlavu Sikiza – Munhu wa Mina

Best Xitsonga Afro Pop/ R&B Song of The Year

Clive S – Kurhula emoyeni

Volcano ft Clein Boy and Malume J – Swiyimo

Rito Gustavo – A kuri mina

The Daniel Brothers – Tinkingha

Hlamy C – Ndza Pfumela

Best Xitsonga Hip Hop Song of The Year

Faith K – Ndzilo

Dee en Kay ft Mr Still I Stand – Eswitandini

Mthimbani ft Mantsakosi – Gondzo

Dee Michaels – Mananga

Mrhiza de Rapper ft Zyle – N’wana Mchangani

Best Xitsonga House Song of The Year

Henny C ft Queen Thee Vocalist and Sdala B – Teka Teka

DJ Naughty SA ft Big Ropza and Taylor Gal – Mali

DJ PASCA – Hi tsaka (n’wana mhani)

Dee Roka ft DR Joe Shirimani – Notshi Remake

Musa Keys ft Gaza Boys – Vafana Va Mali

Best Xitsonga Collaboration of The Year

DJ Number ft Sunglen – Hayi khona

Blackmyth ft BlissBouy and Una Rams – Shayla

Dcrazer ft Simefree – Ni Hava Munhu Joni

Lekker Stylist ft J John The Big Baby and Salani The Producer – Nkombela I Chuza

BlissBouy ft Life Enhle – Tshunela

Xamaccombo ft DJ Slikour – Marheyilani

King Sarel ft Tsumi Xindendefu – Swilo Swa Misava

Nqabza The Boss ft J John The Big Baby – Sunroof

Ben10wixxy ft Moose Musiq and Simefree – Ntombhi ya Mutsonga

Metrobeatz RSA ft DJ Fumza – My Number One

Best Duo/Group of The Year

Oscar Makamu and Majuvani Sisters

Xindende na Tinqambhi

Chekers Maluleke and Makhanani Sisters

Snombhelani Sisters

Worship House

The Living Rock Choir

The Grace Band

Vanhu va Mtakarow

Best Xitsonga Female Artist of The Year

Xongi

Ntombhi ya N’wa Gaza

Cinna Mpaka

Celee Celee

Faith K

Best Xitsonga Male Artist of The Year

Solly Makamu

BlissBouy

J John The Big Baby

Mr Post

Mthimbani

DJ Mumba

Clive S

Hisa Wa Tiko

Metrobeatz RSA

Xamaccombo

Best Xitsonga Album/EP of The Year

Xongi – Xivuya

Ntombhi ya Gaza – Mhana Mina

Cinna Mpaka – Ni ta Humelela

Solly Makamu – Rirhandzu ra ti Movie

BlissBouy – Mfana ka Gaza

J John The Big Baby – Xitlhavi

Mr Post – Munhu U’nwe ntsena

DJ Mumba – Magoji Mambirhi

Tshami Boy – Ndzi Tlangela Mhani

Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena

Best Xitsonga Traditional Song of The Year

Mshengu The Original – Xa Magezi

Oscar Makamu na Majuvani Sisters – Swinambunambu

Tshami Boy ft Tekani Shirinda – Ndzi tlangela mhani

King Sarel ft Ntsumi Xindendefu – Swilo Swa Misava

Checkers Maluleke – Vutomi bya swisiwana

Most Popular Song of The Year

BlissBouy ft Life Enhle – Tshunela

Xamaccombo ft DJ Slikour – Marheyilani

Blackmyth ft BlissBouy and Una Rams – Shayla

Metrobeatz RSA ft DJ Fumza – My Number One

Dcrazer ft Simefree – Ni Hava Munhu Joni

Lekker Stylist ft J John The Big Baby and Salani The Producer – Nkombela I Chuza

Solly Makamu – Rirhandzu Ra Ti Movie

Musa Keys ft Gaza Boys – Vafana Va Mali

Rhuza de Prod – Ntiyiso wa Vutomi

DJ Mumba – Magoji Mambirhi

Mr Post – Munhu U’nwe ntsena

Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena

J John The Big Baby – Dzunga nenge

Nqabza ft J John The Big Baby – Sunroof

Ben10wixxy ft Moose Musiq and Simefree – Ntombhi ya Mutsonga

Xitsonga Song Producer of The Year

Awarded to the creator behind the Most Popular Song of the Year.

