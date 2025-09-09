Musa Keys bags two nods as BlissBouy and J John dominate 20th Xitsonga Music Awards

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony later this year.
Musa Keys has scooped two nominations at the 20th Annual Xitsonga Music Awards.
Hosted by SABC radio station Munghana Lonene FM, this year’s ceremony marks two decades of celebrating Xitsonga music.
The winners will be announced at a glittering event on Saturday, 20 December 2025, at Thulamahashe Stadium in Mpumalanga, under the theme ‘20 – The Power of Music.”
Musa Keys is nominated in Best Xitsonga House Song of the Year for Vafana Va Mali with Gaza Boys, and in the hotly contested Most Popular Song of the Year category.
ALSO READ: Tyla dazzles in couture on the red carpet as she wins MTV VMA Best Afrobeats Award [Pics]
BlissBouy and J John lead the pack
J John The Big Baby and BlissBouy are this year’s frontrunners, each scoring five nominations. BlissBouy is nominated in key categories including Best Newcomer, Best Male Artist and Best Album for Mfana ka Gaza.
Meanwhile, J John is recognised in Best Male Artist, Best Album for Xitlhavi, and several collaborations.
Madikana Matjila, Business Unit Manager for SABC Limpopo Combo, said reaching 20 years of the Xitsonga Annual Music Awards is a historic milestone for them.
“These awards have not only celebrated the talent of our musicians but have also preserved and promoted our rich Xitsonga heritage. This year’s nominees reflect the growth and influence of our music industry,” he added.
The awards feature 16 competitive categories, with special honours including the Dr Thomas Chauke Award (for the artist collecting the most wins on the night) and Special Recipients Awards for cultural icons.
This year’s honourees include Mhani Flo and M G Ntlemo as Living Legends, with posthumous tributes to Ntombi Marhumbini, Ringo Mkhari and Isaac Chiloane.
Voting runs until Friday, 12 December 2025, while voting for the Most Popular Song of the Year continues until awards night at 20h00.
Full List of Nominees for the 20th Xitsonga Music Awards
Best Xitsonga Newcomer of The Year
- BlissBouy
- Cinna Mpaka
- Rhuza de Prod
- Licry
- Mantsakosi
- DJ Naughty SA
Best Xitsonga Gospel Song (Empfuxelelweni) of The Year
- Zanele Mashabane – Ndzi Happy
- The Grace Band – Yeso U Yima Na Hina
- Mahungu – Ndzi lo tsetseleriwa
- Worship House – Xikwembu Xa Masingita
- The Living Rock Choir – Munghana Wamina
Best Xitsonga Gospel Song (Praise and Worship) of The Year
- Bongani Mkhatshwa – Nsovo
- Ma Bongi – Hi Wena Ntsena
- Worship House – Khanimambo
- Andy Masiya ft Gospel Silinda – Lunghisa Timhaka Ta Wena
- Themba Nyathi ft Gospel Silinda and Hisa Wa Tiko – Famba na hina
Best Xitsonga Disco Song of The Year
- DR Macheke – Ngholovhani
- King Soshangani – Vutlhari
- Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena
- Teddy Mikhulu – Xilambhana
- Celee Celee ft Hlavu Sikiza – Munhu wa Mina
Best Xitsonga Afro Pop/ R&B Song of The Year
- Clive S – Kurhula emoyeni
- Volcano ft Clein Boy and Malume J – Swiyimo
- Rito Gustavo – A kuri mina
- The Daniel Brothers – Tinkingha
- Hlamy C – Ndza Pfumela
Best Xitsonga Hip Hop Song of The Year
- Faith K – Ndzilo
- Dee en Kay ft Mr Still I Stand – Eswitandini
- Mthimbani ft Mantsakosi – Gondzo
- Dee Michaels – Mananga
- Mrhiza de Rapper ft Zyle – N’wana Mchangani
Best Xitsonga House Song of The Year
- Henny C ft Queen Thee Vocalist and Sdala B – Teka Teka
- DJ Naughty SA ft Big Ropza and Taylor Gal – Mali
- DJ PASCA – Hi tsaka (n’wana mhani)
- Dee Roka ft DR Joe Shirimani – Notshi Remake
- Musa Keys ft Gaza Boys – Vafana Va Mali
Best Xitsonga Collaboration of The Year
- DJ Number ft Sunglen – Hayi khona
- Blackmyth ft BlissBouy and Una Rams – Shayla
- Dcrazer ft Simefree – Ni Hava Munhu Joni
- Lekker Stylist ft J John The Big Baby and Salani The Producer – Nkombela I Chuza
- BlissBouy ft Life Enhle – Tshunela
- Xamaccombo ft DJ Slikour – Marheyilani
- King Sarel ft Tsumi Xindendefu – Swilo Swa Misava
- Nqabza The Boss ft J John The Big Baby – Sunroof
- Ben10wixxy ft Moose Musiq and Simefree – Ntombhi ya Mutsonga
- Metrobeatz RSA ft DJ Fumza – My Number One
Best Duo/Group of The Year
- Oscar Makamu and Majuvani Sisters
- Xindende na Tinqambhi
- Chekers Maluleke and Makhanani Sisters
- Snombhelani Sisters
- Worship House
- The Living Rock Choir
- The Grace Band
- Vanhu va Mtakarow
Best Xitsonga Female Artist of The Year
- Xongi
- Ntombhi ya N’wa Gaza
- Cinna Mpaka
- Celee Celee
- Faith K
Best Xitsonga Male Artist of The Year
- Solly Makamu
- BlissBouy
- J John The Big Baby
- Mr Post
- Mthimbani
- DJ Mumba
- Clive S
- Hisa Wa Tiko
- Metrobeatz RSA
- Xamaccombo
Best Xitsonga Album/EP of The Year
- Xongi – Xivuya
- Ntombhi ya Gaza – Mhana Mina
- Cinna Mpaka – Ni ta Humelela
- Solly Makamu – Rirhandzu ra ti Movie
- BlissBouy – Mfana ka Gaza
- J John The Big Baby – Xitlhavi
- Mr Post – Munhu U’nwe ntsena
- DJ Mumba – Magoji Mambirhi
- Tshami Boy – Ndzi Tlangela Mhani
- Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena
Best Xitsonga Traditional Song of The Year
- Mshengu The Original – Xa Magezi
- Oscar Makamu na Majuvani Sisters – Swinambunambu
- Tshami Boy ft Tekani Shirinda – Ndzi tlangela mhani
- King Sarel ft Ntsumi Xindendefu – Swilo Swa Misava
- Checkers Maluleke – Vutomi bya swisiwana
Most Popular Song of The Year
- BlissBouy ft Life Enhle – Tshunela
- Xamaccombo ft DJ Slikour – Marheyilani
- Blackmyth ft BlissBouy and Una Rams – Shayla
- Metrobeatz RSA ft DJ Fumza – My Number One
- Dcrazer ft Simefree – Ni Hava Munhu Joni
- Lekker Stylist ft J John The Big Baby and Salani The Producer – Nkombela I Chuza
- Solly Makamu – Rirhandzu Ra Ti Movie
- Musa Keys ft Gaza Boys – Vafana Va Mali
- Rhuza de Prod – Ntiyiso wa Vutomi
- DJ Mumba – Magoji Mambirhi
- Mr Post – Munhu U’nwe ntsena
- Hisa Wa Tiko – Ndzi Hlawule yena
- J John The Big Baby – Dzunga nenge
- Nqabza ft J John The Big Baby – Sunroof
- Ben10wixxy ft Moose Musiq and Simefree – Ntombhi ya Mutsonga
Xitsonga Song Producer of The Year
- Awarded to the creator behind the Most Popular Song of the Year.
NOW READ: TCL Showcases Latest Display Technologies and AI Innovations at IFA 2025