Tyla dazzles in couture on the red carpet as she wins MTV VMA Best Afrobeats Award [Pics]

The South African superstar and Pandora ambassador brought vintage glamour to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, blending timeless Chanel with modern sparkle.

When Tyla Seetha steps onto a red carpet, the world pays attention. At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), held at UBS Arena in New York, the Grammy Award-winning Amapiano star captured headlines in a rare Chanel piece from the spring 1993 ready-to-wear collection.

With nominations for Best Choreography and a win for Best Afrobeats Song for her song ‘Push to start’, she was not only a fashion standout but also a musical force at this year’s VMAs.

Chanel revival with a modern twist

Tyla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Originally designed by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld as a sleeveless top, Tyla reimagined the archival garment into a sleek mini dress.

With its black-and-cream palette, gold waist chain, and tailored pockets, the look was both daring and elegant, striking the perfect balance between retro chic and youthful innovation.

The glow that stole the night

Tyla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Beyond the couture, Tyla’s luminous presence set her apart. Her look emphasised radiant, glowing skin that reflected her signature effortless style.

The fresh-faced makeup complemented the vintage ensemble, proving that sometimes the most powerful statement lies in subtlety.

Hair cropped into a bob with two rows of cheeky cornrows plaited on the side. It wouldn’t be Tyla if there wasn’t a signature plait in her hair.

From the sheen of her highlighter to the understated drama of her lashes, Tyla’s glam team ensured her look translated flawlessly.

Pandora layering makes a statement

Busta Rhymes and Tyla attend the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

If Chanel gave her outfit history, Pandora brought the future. As the face of the Pandora Talisman collection, Tyla layered necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that added shimmer to the black-and-cream canvas.

The jewellery highlighted her evolving partnership with the brand, one she has personalised by curating pieces that speak to her own style story.

Since joining as a global ambassador earlier this year, Tyla has woven Pandora into her public image, making accessories feel less like add-ons and more like an extension of her artistry.

A red carpet moment to remember

Doja Cat attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Sharing the spotlight with global icons like Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, and Doja Cat, she demonstrated the global reach of South African creativity.

Tyla’s Chanel and Pandora collaboration at the MTV VMAs 2025 proved one thing: fashion is storytelling.

By revisiting a 1990s icon while celebrating her present-day partnerships, she reminded the world that her journey is just beginning and every step, every look, tells a story.