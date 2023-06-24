Former Idols contestant Musa Mashiane promises Fête de la Musique audience a new experience

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

With the financially tough times most are going through, luxuries such as going out have to be cut but that badly affects the creative industry. So it’s very much welcomed by both parties when there’s an event which is absolutely for free, but still pays artists.

Queue in Fête de la Musique, the festival organised by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) in partnership with Total Energies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction. Former Idols SA contestant Musa Mashiane is one of the headlines of the twelfth edition of the festival.

“I think we need more festivals like Fête de la Musique where people can access all kinds of music, especially the expansive music which is your alternative, your indie. The music that you don’t get to hear everywhere or every day,” Mashiane tells The Citizen.

“If all festivals were like this, I think the music industry would grow rapidly. The nice thing about Fête de la Musique is that it’s a free festival, but it still pays artists.”

Mashiane headlines alongside vocalist Simmy, Nomfusi, Morena Leraba and Tshepang Ramboba at the AMPD studios in Newtown Junction.

Giving audiences a new experience

Mashiane competed in the 10th season of Idols SA in 2014, getting the chop in the top five in a season which which was eventually won by Vincent Bones. This won’t be Mashiane’s first time performing at Fête de la Musique, having played on the stage four times.

In his Idols days, Mashiane endeared himself to thousands of South Africans through his acoustic guitar. But he says audiences should expect something a little different on Saturday. “What’s going to be different is going to be the elements I’m going to add to my set,” says the singer from Mpumalanga, who is currently based in Joburg.

“This time I’m featuring Killa Kane on the turntables and he’ll be dropping some samples, loops, scratches which gives it a whole new different sound,” says Mashiane. He adds that he’ll feature a bassist and percussionist. “It’s a complex sound, but beautiful at the same time.”

“They must just come and experience something they’ve never experienced before. My sound keeps evolving as time goes. It’s because of the experiences one comes across, the people I meet and the music I listen to. It’s not the music I was listening to two, three years ago.”

French connection

Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, originated in France and has since become a global phenomenon, celebrated in over 700 cities worldwide in 120 countries for more than 40 years. The festival will take place in various venues across Joburg, simultaneously.

The venues are Bassline Live, Newtown Junction, Victoria Yards, and the Alliance Française in Joburg.

Fête de la Musique was established in 2010 and has become a great platform for a diverse range of upcoming talents to make themselves heard in South Africa. This year 20 acts have been selected out of 300 applications for a spot on the Fête de la Musique stage. Some of the selected artists are Zoe Molelekwa, L8 Antique, Angelyric, Asiomhle Zuri, The Cooligans and MazwiDaDj.

“Every year, we receive a wide range of applications, and each year, the selection process is both exciting and tough. South Africa’s musical talent is rich and diverse, which is mirrored in the applications. We believe we have chosen a line-up that reflects the future of South Africa’s dynamic music scene” says Sophie Boulé, Culture attaché and Deputy Director of The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS).

Mashiane doesn’t have a manger and the self-management has worked in his favour as he says that he was booked in the same hotel with the Fête de la Musique promoters while touring around Mauritius, Réunion Island and the Seychelles a few years ago.

Unlike other bands that were placed at a different accommodation. “That helped strengthen my relationship with them, they trust me. Hopefully in a year or two I can perform at the main Fête de la Musique in France.”

“I was fortunate to meet some of the promoters 2018 when I was in Mauritius and Réunion Island. They love my vibe; they love the music that I do. They’ve become friends. I don’t have a manager; I manage myself so they know that I’m going to negotiate myself.”

Life after Idols Musa Mashiane

Mashiane has been working at at The Only Music Store (TOSMS) in Rivonia which sells music instruments and other musical equipment. “I’m a salesman and I’m also heading the guitar department. So if someone wants to but a guitar, guitar strings…I helps them out. I also help around the shop with other things when needed.”

He still makes music and says fans should expect some new material in collaboration with other artists in the near future.

