‘Finally’ – Twitter reacts to Idols SA bowing out after 19 seasons

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Entertainment bloggers reported on Sunday that the singing competition Idols South Africa (SA) was going to be cancelled on its 19th season.

The rumour mill went wild with the reports, as fans and the audience reacted to the end of the era for South African talent competitions on television.

Idols SA did confirm on their Twitter account that season 19 will be their last. The show first aired in March 2002 on M-Net before it moved years later to Mzansi Magic.

Last curtain call

With the confirmation, some Twitter users commented that the show had come to an end.

It has brought out stars such as Amanda Black, first ever winner Heinz Winkler, Elvis Blue, Khaya Mthethwa and the lastest winner Thapelo Molomo.

It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023

There was an overriding response that it was time for Idols SA to be cancelled, as the show seemed fruitless, with many winners and their careers not as successful as expected.

The show’s ratings were consistently dropping in the last couple of seasons as well.

Despite the judges being changed, the introduction of Thembi Seete, JR Bogopa and the return of Somizi Mhlongo couldn’t help save the show.

The original judging panel included Randall Abrahams, Gareth Cliff and Mara Louw with all of them experiencing some controversy over the years during their stints.

Before season 18, Abrahams and Anathi Nkayi’s, contracts were not renewed, as DStv made an announcement that they were taking a different, fresh approach.

The approach was taken as an attempt to retain audiences and stay competitive in the Sunday night timeslot. Audiences shared on social media they missed Somizi Mhlongo after he left the show due to the abuse allegations brought by his estranged husband Mohale Motaung in 2021.

Randall had been on the show since season one and Unathi for 10 seasons. Season 19 will be the farewell season, with auditions starting on 12 February 2023.

Twitter reacts to Idols SA bowing out

With this one I am not sad but happy and disappointed by how it became pointless because majority of the winners just disappear and never make it after the show.— 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) February 5, 2023

SA Idols ending is a sign that we’re moving in the right direction as a nation. Love it for us ☺️— Optimist🤎 (@RecoveringOpti1) February 6, 2023

Y’all hate SA idols this much? 😕

How long have you guys felt this way? 🥲— Clarissa Mfeka (@ClarissaMfeka) February 6, 2023

Noooooo!😭💔 I’m very sad about SA Idols being cancelled.— Siboniso Sibisi (@SbohSibisi) February 5, 2023

The Citizen has reached out to MultiChoice for further comment and is waiting their response.